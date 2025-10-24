Infinity Plus Plan 9500 enables premium shared connectivity

The Infinity Plus Plan 9500 combines one primary and two supplementary lines in a single account, offering convenient, premium shared connectivity for subscribers and their close contacts.

Smart Infinity designed the plan for discerning professionals, business leaders, and decision-makers. It provides unlimited data, calls, and texts for all included lines, 2GB of international roaming data for the primary line, and ₱4,500 worth of shared consumables for flexible use across the account. This sharing capability sets Infinity Plus apart from standard single-line plans.

“This innovative plan is one of the many ways Smart Infinity continues to elevate the lifestyle of our members and provide them with the best experiences powered by our superior 5G network,” said Smart first vice president Marjorie C. Garrovillo.

Infinity Plus provides a premium mobile lifestyle experience, featuring worldwide concierge services for travel, dining, and personal assistance, complimentary airport lounge access, and access to Smart Rewards from premium and luxury partners.

Members also enjoy a dedicated relationship manager, a 24/7 hotline for personalized service, and priority assistance in Smart Stores nationwide. For added convenience, Infinity Plus comes with consolidated billing for the entire account.

“Infinity Plus Plan 9500 is not just another mobile plan; it’s a lifestyle choice. It allows our members to extend the same world-class privileges and care they enjoy to the people who matter most,” said Tina Montinola, Smart Infinity head. “With Infinity Plus, we aim to strengthen connections and make premium experiences more meaningful when shared.”

The Infinity Plus Plan 9500 is now available through select Smart stores and Smart Infinity relationship managers. PR