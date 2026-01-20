Intellicare marks 30 years in healthcare

Leading HMO provider Intellicare reinforces its longstanding commitment to Leading the Ripple of Care, a philosophy rooted in gratitude, performance, and purposeful growth, as it marks 30 years in healthcare management and advances its vision to 2026.

Intellicare commemorated this milestone in a recent Thanksgiving event, titled "Pearls of Celebration," at the SMX Convention Center Manila. The event brought together employees, steadfast clients, and long-time partners, including employee health care benefit administrators and intermediaries, to recognize the shared efforts that have shaped the organization over the years.

“As we gather to celebrate Intellicare’s 30th anniversary, I am filled with a quiet sense of reflection and an overwhelming sense of honor. “Leading the Ripples of Care” beautifully captures who we are at our core. Because at Intellicare, every act of service creates a ripple that reaches families, communities, and lives far beyond what we witness in a single moment,” said Intellicare executive vice president Audrey Gallardo.

Featuring performances, announcements, and awards, the gathering reflected Intellicare’s three-decade culture of care, one that begins internally, extends to valued partners, providers, members, and eventually to the greater whole of the Philippine healthcare landscape.

Intellicare’s vision has remained unwavering for 30 years: to lead the way in compassionate healthcare by consistently putting care at our core and inspiring positive change in the industry.

Robust industry performance

Intellicare demonstrated its dedication to reliable healthcare management following its robust third-quarter performance based on the Insurance Commission’s (IC) 2025 third-quarter HMO Report. The company recorded a net income of P715 million, the highest among HMOs in the said period. Together with its sister company, Avega Managed Care, Inc., Intellicare accounted for approximately 39 percent of the industry’s net income for the quarter.

While the company’s numbers have been positive, Intellicare emphasizes that its performance has been rooted in care and humanity.

"Healthcare flourishes when people choose to care consistently, ethically, and courageously. We may track our progress numerically, lives served, clinics built, teams grown, but our impact is measured by moments: relief, recovery, dignity, and hope," said Intellicare President Jeremy Matti.

He ends it with a promise: “Intellicare will continue to lead with integrity, resilience, and heart.”

Expanding the Ripple of Care

Looking ahead, Intellicare seeks to deliver digital enhancements to the AGORA App as the primary gateway for member services, wider use of electronic RCS (eRCS Express) to simplify referrals and requests for consultations and procedures, and improvements to customer service lines through better feedback systems and tools.

The company is also expanding access through Intellicare Locale, a suite of HMO programs designed for budget-conscious MSMEs in regional growth centers.

In addition, Intellicare is deepening the integration of Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (EESG) pillars across its operations, from mindful sourcing and support for local suppliers to encouraging sustainable everyday practices among employees. PR