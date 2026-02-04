IPOPHL, Wipo launch IP clinic for MSMEs

More than 20 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from across the Philippines are set to sharpen their competitive edge through a newly launched Intellectual Property Management Clinic (IPMC), a joint initiative of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The four-month program, which runs until May, offers participating MSMEs one-on-one mentoring and hands-on coaching from experts in intellectual property. The goal is to help businesses craft clear, sector-specific IP strategies that support growth, protect innovations, and open doors to new markets.

Through intensive training, the clinic guides enterprises in auditing, managing, protecting, and enforcing their intellectual property — often overlooked tools that can determine whether a business scales successfully or stalls.

IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said the program comes at a critical time, with MSMEs continuing to anchor the Philippine economy. In 2024, MSMEs accounted for more than 99 percent of all business establishments and over 66 percent of total employment.

“MSMEs can raise their innovative capabilities by maximizing the use of their IP assets while protecting their IP rights,” Arevalo said. “IP assets have a value that is translatable to their equity or market value.”

“Harnessing the potential of your IPs would strengthen your position in the markets, from local to global, while stimulating your entrepreneurial growth,” he added.

WIPO launched the IPMC in 2022 and has since rolled it out in several countries to help innovative companies align intellectual property with business strategy and unlock the value of intangible assets.

“Behind every statistic, there are real entrepreneurs,” said Guy Pessach, director of the IP for Business Division of WIPO’s IP and Innovation Ecosystems Sector. “For them, IP is the bridge from invention to investment, from creativity to commercial success.”

Pessach described the clinic as transformative not only for participating companies but also for institutions that support small businesses.

“The IPMC is a game-changer for companies. It is also a game-changer for us in the way we work with SMEs and support them,” he said. “The Philippines has a vibrant SME sector — from fashion, crafts, and food products to creative industries and technology startups. We are proud to support these businesses in unlocking the full value of their ideas and creativity.”

The IPMC kick-off in the Philippines ran for four days. It concluded on Feb. 5. The opening day introduced MSMEs and selected guests from government partners and IPOPHL’s Innovation and Technology Support Offices to the fundamentals of intellectual property and the program's structure.

Lectures and panel discussions underscored the role of IP in successful commercialization and business expansion, while the succeeding days focused on in-depth, sector-specific sessions led by IP experts. Online follow-up consultations will continue in the coming months to ensure sustained guidance for participating enterprises.

IPOPHL Documentation, Information and Technology Transfer Bureau Director Jarvis H. Alindogan said the partnership with WIPO reflects IPOPHL’s push to make IP protection practical and accessible, especially for small businesses.

“This clinic is part of our expanding programs that are creating a more inclusive IP ecosystem,” Alindogan said. “Participants will learn about IPOPHL services — from empowering women-led MSMEs and engaging the youth to enabling global expansion.”

“Using these tools early helps businesses manage risks and remain competitive,” he added. PR