iSON Group eyes Mindanao Investments in telecom, energy, agri

iSON Group is exploring investment opportunities in Mindanao, including expanding telecommunications infrastructure in areas with limited connectivity, following discussions with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

During a meeting with MinDA Chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno on Oct. 9 in Ortigas, the company presented potential projects in telecommunications, renewable energy, modern agriculture, and digital health.

Magno welcomed the company’s interest, saying MinDA is seeking private-sector partners to improve digital connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved communities.

“Reliable connectivity is essential to Mindanao’s economic growth. We welcome investments that can expand telecommunications infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, because better connectivity means more opportunities for businesses, communities, and our people,” Magno said.

iSON Group operates in 35 countries, including the Philippines, and employs about 25,000 people. According to MinDA’s meeting brief, the company has invested between US$65 million and US$80 million in the country and has built an estimated 450 to 570 telecommunications towers nationwide, with about 200 more under development.

About 130 of the existing towers are in Mindanao, including 25 to 30 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. The company has also allocated US$300 million for digital infrastructure investments.

Magno said MinDA would help identify potential sites for additional towers, particularly in areas with strong demand for mobile services. The agency would also connect iSON with relevant government agencies to discuss possible projects.

Beyond telecommunications, iSON presented proposals involving renewable energy, modern agriculture and digital health, which could open further investment opportunities across Mindanao.

“MinDA is committed to facilitating partnerships that can translate these proposals into concrete projects, generate economic opportunities, and contribute to building a better Mindanao,” Magno said.

The proposed investments align with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s priorities of expanding digital connectivity, strengthening energy security, and increasing food production.

Expanding telecommunications infrastructure could improve access to information, online services, and business opportunities, especially in communities with limited mobile coverage. Investments in renewable energy and modern agriculture could also support cleaner energy sources and improve agricultural productivity.

The discussions form part of MinDA’s efforts to attract private-sector investments that can generate jobs, improve essential services, and promote inclusive economic growth across Mindanao. MINDA PR