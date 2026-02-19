ITSO IP income up 19 percent

MANILA — Innovation and Technology Support Offices (ITSOs) boosted earnings from commercialized intellectual property assets by 19 percent in 2025, signaling stronger efforts by universities and research institutions to bring innovations to market, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines said Feb. 18.

Member schools and research centers generated P24.3 million from IP assets, up from P20.4 million in 2024, through licensing deals, spin-offs, and direct sales. “These figures reflect the growing impact of technology transfer and IP commercialization efforts across the ITSOs,” Acting Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said. “It highlights how research and innovation not only contribute to knowledge and societal benefits, but also generate tangible economic value for the institutions and stakeholders involved.”

The income growth came alongside record filings. Total applications reached 3,242, a 43.7 percent jump from 2,257 the year before. Of 999 resident patent filings, ITSOs produced 506, or 50.7 percent, after a 15.3 percent increase. They also accounted for 47.7 percent of utility model filings and 28.8 percent of industrial design applications, both of which grew by more than 31 percent.

Copyright filings nearly doubled to 1,197, representing 17.8 percent of resident submissions, while trademark applications rose 51.3 percent. IPOPHL officials said the steady gains reflect deeper engagement between researchers, innovators, and industry partners.

Documentation, Information, and Technology Transfer Bureau Director Ralph Jarvis H. Alindogan presented the results at a regional meeting hosted by the World Intellectual Property Organization, where ASEAN members shared best practices and explored ways to strengthen collaboration among technology and innovation support centers.

WIPO official Alex Riechel cited Southeast Asia’s progress, noting the region has built “a world-first, formally established mechanism for coordinating the development of TISCs,” and urged stakeholders to sustain momentum to unlock innovation and create value from IP.

Meanwhile, Motohiro Nishio of the Japan Patent Office underscored the importance of strong systems, saying Japan believes robust IP frameworks, practical technology transfer, and reliable information access are essential to innovation-driven growth.

IPOPHL said its ITSO Program now counts 103 members and continues to anchor efforts to turn research into market-ready solutions by helping innovators access technology data, develop IP assets, and commercialize their work. PR