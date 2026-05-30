Japan firm pours P17-B on PH AI cooling production

Tokyo, Japan—Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. will invest ₱17 billion to manufacture advanced heat sink modules and thermal management products, a project that could potentially create around 4,000 additional direct and indirect jobs.

The expansion, which aims to address rising global demand for high-performance cooling systems for generative artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, was discussed during a meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Furukawa Electric President and CEO Hideya Moridaira on May 28.

Joining the meeting was Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque, along with other company officials, is among those who will mark the two nations' continued celebration of their 70th anniversary in their long-standing diplomatic relations.

The project involves the expansion of Furukawa Electric Thermal Management Solutions and Products Laguna, Inc. (FTL) at the Laguna Technopark. It aims to expand production capacity in response to the growing demand for high-performance heat sinks used for heat dissipation and cooling of processing units (such as CPUs and GPUs) in data centers, driven by the significant growth of the generative AI market in recent years.

The expansion forms part of the Company’s broader capital expenditure program of approximately JPY 55 billion (equivalent to approximately ₱20 billion), including investments in the Philippines and overseas.

The trade secretary said the investment reflects growing Japanese confidence in the Philippines as a production base for advanced electronics and next-generation technologies.

“As industries worldwide invest in AI and digital infrastructure, the Philippines must also strengthen its position in high-value manufacturing. Furukawa Electric’s investment in advanced heat sink modules and other thermal management products used in AI applications, data centers, and digital infrastructure supports that direction by creating jobs, facilitating technology transfer, and expanding local capabilities in advanced electronics production,” she emphasized.

The discussions also highlighted opportunities for deeper cooperation in technology transfer, workforce development, supplier development, and advanced manufacturing capabilities as the Philippines continues strengthening its position within regional and global electronics and semiconductor supply chains.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism for the continued expansion of Furukawa Electric’s operations in the Philippines and deeper Philippines-Japan cooperation in advanced manufacturing, electronics, and digital infrastructure industries. PR