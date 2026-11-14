Japan-Funded Classrooms Turned Over to Bawing National High School

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, November 12, 2026 – A new chapter in education and peacebuilding opened for learners in Barangay Siguel as ChildFund Japan and Notre Dame Business Resource Center Foundation, Inc. (NDBRCFI) formally turned over a newly built one-storey, two-classroom building to Bawing National High School (BNHS) on Thursday.
The inauguration and turnover ceremony, held at the school’s Senior High School grounds under the theme “Achieving Brighter Futures through Quality Education and Peace,” brought together Japanese officials, development organizations, DepEd leaders, local government executives, community members, teachers, and students.
The classrooms were built under the project “Promoting Peaceful and Inclusive Education through Improved Learning Environment in Barangay Siguel, General Santos City,” funded by the Government of Japan through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The initiative seeks to promote sustainable peace and strengthen social cohesion in Siguel and surrounding communities by improving educational facilities and encouraging inclusive learning.
The donation consists of the two-classroom building, fully equipped with wall fans, student armchairs, and teachers’ tables. It also includes comfort rooms with a toilet, urinal, and lavatory, and a common handwashing station with 10 faucets outside the rooms. The construction started its construction in middle of August and completely built on a strict 90-day schedule.
Before the project, learners at BNHS studied in a makeshift classroom that was severely dilapidated. When it rained, water flowed into the room and disrupted lessons. For most of the year the heat inside was almost unbearable, making it hard for students and teachers to concentrate. The room had no learning limited equipment, and there was no comfort room, so students had to cope without basic sanitation. Conditions like these affect attendance, health, and dignity, and they hit hardest the children from the poorest and most marginalized families.
The program opened with an ecumenical prayer and the singing of the national anthem, followed by the welcome remarks from BNHS Principal II and School Head Ms. Melanie V. Daan. Learners presented talent numbers throughout the morning, with performers coming from different ethnic groups, a reflection of the diverse community the school serves.
The highlight of the program was the signing of the Deed of Donation and Acceptance by representatives of ChildFund Japan, NDBRCFI, and BNHS, followed by the blessing of the new classrooms. Key dignitaries and school principals then led the ribbon cutting, the unveiling of the building marker, and the formal turnover of the key.
In his message, Consul General Ono Hirotaka of the Consulate General of Japan in Davao spoke directly to the learners. “To the students gathered here today, this school belongs to you. Study hard, respect one another, and never stop believing in your potential,” he said. He expressed hope that the knowledge, friendships, and values they build in school will help create a brighter future for the community, for Mindanao, and for the enduring friendship between Japan and the Philippines.
ChildFund Japan Executive Director Mr. Katsuhiko Takeda underscored the broad support behind the project, noting that it was made possible by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and many people in Japan. He said many individuals, schools, and corporations in Japan regard the people of the Philippines as neighbor and friends.
School and DepEd leaders, including Ms. Daan and Schools Division Superintendent Mr. Isagani S. Dela Cruz, CESO V, said the classrooms will do more than accommodate students.
“These two new classrooms will do more than accommodate students; they will serve as safe spaces where young minds are nurtured, where values of peace and coexistence are cultivated, and where the dreams of our children are given the solid foundation, they truly deserve,” they said.
They thanked the project’s international and local benefactors, saying their kindness transcends borders. “You have invested not just in infrastructure, but in the future of General Santos City and in the hearts of every learner who will walk through these doors,” they added.
The ceremony also featured an inspirational message from Brother Danilo Sevilla, FMS, Marist Provincial Econome and Member of the Board of Trustees of NDBRCFI of NDBRCFI, and messages of acceptance and commitment from General Santos City Mayor Lorelie G. Pacquiao though her Executive Assistant and former City Councilor Lourdes “Lulu” Casabuena, and Barangay Captain Jerry M. Jugarap of Siguel.
BNHS Grade 11 Curriculum Head Mr. Rigor V. Navales led the school community in thanking the donors. “Once again, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in our school, investing in our learners, and becoming part of our journey toward a better future,” he said.
Student representative KC Jade Gucela made a promise on behalf of her fellow learners. “In return of your kindness, we promise that we will take care of this classroom, not just because it was given to us, but because we understand the love, effort, and kindness behind it,” she said. She added the hope that students who use the room after them will value it just as much.
Established in 2026, Bawing National High School (BNHS) is a public junior and senior high school in Barangay Siguel (commonly called Bawing), General Santos City, on the shores of Sarangani Bay. Today, the school serves around 1,500 students. Its learners come from Christian, Muslim, and Indigenous Peoples communities, including the Blaan and the Sama-Bajau (Badjao). Muslims, Indigenous Peoples, and other groups have long lived side by side in Siguel, a rural community where poverty, weak school facilities, and lingering prejudice still test coexistence.