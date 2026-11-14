Japan-Funded Classrooms Turned Over to Bawing National High School

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, November 12, 2026 – A new chapter in education and peacebuilding opened for learners in Barangay Siguel as ChildFund Japan and Notre Dame Business Resource Center Foundation, Inc. (NDBRCFI) formally turned over a newly built one-storey, two-classroom building to Bawing National High School (BNHS) on Thursday.

The inauguration and turnover ceremony, held at the school’s Senior High School grounds under the theme “Achieving Brighter Futures through Quality Education and Peace,” brought together Japanese officials, development organizations, DepEd leaders, local government executives, community members, teachers, and students.

The classrooms were built under the project “Promoting Peaceful and Inclusive Education through Improved Learning Environment in Barangay Siguel, General Santos City,” funded by the Government of Japan through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The initiative seeks to promote sustainable peace and strengthen social cohesion in Siguel and surrounding communities by improving educational facilities and encouraging inclusive learning.

The donation consists of the two-classroom building, fully equipped with wall fans, student armchairs, and teachers’ tables. It also includes comfort rooms with a toilet, urinal, and lavatory, and a common handwashing station with 10 faucets outside the rooms. The construction started its construction in middle of August and completely built on a strict 90-day schedule.

Before the project, learners at BNHS studied in a makeshift classroom that was severely dilapidated. When it rained, water flowed into the room and disrupted lessons. For most of the year the heat inside was almost unbearable, making it hard for students and teachers to concentrate. The room had no learning limited equipment, and there was no comfort room, so students had to cope without basic sanitation. Conditions like these affect attendance, health, and dignity, and they hit hardest the children from the poorest and most marginalized families.