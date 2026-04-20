Japan, MinDA deepen Mindanao partnership

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Government of Japan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation in Mindanao, focusing on investments in infrastructure, transport, and clean energy.

MinDA Chairperson, Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, highlighted the critical role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in accelerating infrastructure development during a courtesy meeting with Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo held on April 17.

“Japan has been a long-standing development partner of the Philippines. We see strong potential for deeper collaboration in clean energy and regional development, which are crucial for building a sustainable and resilient Mindanao,” Magno said.

He noted MinDA’s ongoing collaboration with the PPP Center of the Philippines to build the capacity of local government units (LGUs) in preparing bankable projects that can attract foreign investors, including Japanese firms.

Discussions also covered transport modernization, particularly railway development, in partnership with the Department of Transportation. Magno underscored that Mindanao’s growing economy requires modern, efficient, and integrated transport systems—an area where Japanese technology and expertise are globally recognized.

Endo expressed Japan’s strong interest in supporting railway projects, citing the long-standing experience of Japanese companies in this sector.

Both sides explored opportunities in renewable energy, with Magno encouraging Japanese investors to participate in the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program. He noted that Mindanao’s vast potential for solar, hydro, and other renewable sources supports the country’s energy security and sustainability agenda.

The meeting also highlighted collaboration prospects in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), particularly in infrastructure, energy, and capacity-building initiatives. Sustained investments and partnerships were recognized as vital to supporting peace, stability, and inclusive growth in the region.

As part of strengthening regional cooperation, Secretary Magno invited Ambassador Endo to the upcoming Bimp-Eaga Leaders’ Summit on May 7 in Cebu. Japan is a key development partner of the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area, supporting initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable growth across the subregion.

Also present during the meeting were the spouse of Ambassador Endo, Madame Akiko Endo; Consul General Ono Hirotaka; and the MinDA executive director, Usec. Janet M. Lopoz. MINDA PR