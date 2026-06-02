Japanese firm eyes AI boost for PH banana farms

Tokyo, Japan — Philippine banana growers could soon gain access to artificial intelligence-powered monitoring systems and drone technology as Japanese agri-tech company E-SupportLink Ltd. explores expanding its operations in the country.

The planned expansion follows a meeting between Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and E-SupportLink executive vice president Hiroyuki Fukatsu and senior company officials during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s official visit to Japan on May 27.

The move builds on E-SupportLink's existing collaboration with the DA, Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and banana industry stakeholders in Mindanao to pilot modern farming technologies in banana plantations.

The project uses drones, AI-assisted image analysis, and digital monitoring systems to help farmers track crop conditions, identify problems early, and improve plantation management.

A key focus of the initiative is the early detection of plant diseases, particularly Fusarium infections, which continue to threaten banana production in several growing areas.

Using drone-generated images and AI-powered analysis, farmers can monitor plantations in real time, identify affected areas more quickly, and make timely interventions to minimize crop losses and improve productivity.

Roque said the technology could further strengthen the Philippines' standing in the global banana market after the country regained its position as the world's second-largest banana exporter in 2025.

“This project will directly benefit our farmers, especially smallholder growers and agricultural communities, by introducing AI- and drone-enabled solutions,” Roque said.

She said the technology could help increase productivity, strengthen disease surveillance, reduce operational challenges, and support more sustainable livelihoods for millions of Filipinos who depend on the banana industry.

Beyond bananas, government and company officials also discussed applying AI-driven agricultural technologies to other key crops, including coconut, cacao, and pineapple.

The discussions likewise covered opportunities to expand cooperation in agricultural digitalization, AI-enabled logistics, and innovation-driven farm development.

The DTI said the government continues to improve the country's investment climate through the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (Create More) Act, ease-of-doing-business reforms, and investment facilitation programs implemented by agencies such as the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

Officials from both countries ended the meeting expressing optimism over deeper Philippines-Japan cooperation in agricultural technology, digital transformation, and AI-powered farm modernization. PR