JBL turns up the holidays with a free hydro flask tumbler

NOTE: Hydro Flask tumbler size, color, type, and lid/cap design may vary depending on the participating JBL product and availability.

Turn up the holidays with JBL

The holidays are made for music, celebrations, and moments worth remembering. With JBL, shoppers can bring home the sound they love while enjoying a free Hydro Flask tumbler to make the season even more special.

To enjoy the offer, eligible purchases made from November 1 to December 31, 2026 must be registered at www.jblpromo.com.ph on or before March 2, 2027.

Once the purchase has been successfully registered and validated, customers can claim their Hydro Flask tumbler at their selected participating Bratpack redemption location. Claiming of the tumbler will be accepted until March 15, 2027.

Where to claim your Hydro Flask tumbler

Customers can choose from participating Bratpack redemption locations across the Philippines:

Metro Manila

Ayala Malls Greenbelt 5

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Ayala Malls UP Town Center

Festival Mall

Robinsons Place Manila

Robinsons Magnolia

TriNoma

Greenhills Mall

Gateway Mall

Luzon

Ayala Malls Solenad

SM City Pampanga

Visayas

Ayala Center Cebu

Robinsons Bacolod

Mindanao

Ayala Malls Centrio

SM City Davao

The promotion is available at participating JBL Concept stores, partner dealers, their official online stores and websites, and the official JBL online store.

To learn more about JBL Turn Up the Holidays, including the complete list of participating products, stores, and promo details, visit www.jblpromo.com.ph .

For the latest JBL news, product updates, and holiday content, follow JBL Philippines on Facebook at @JBLPhilippines, Instagram at @jblph, and TikTok at @jblph_official.

Promo is subject to applicable mechanics, availability, and terms and conditions. DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-267947 Series of 2026.