Job application mistakes to avoid in 2026 — Jobstreet by Seek

As the job market becomes increasingly more competitive, job seekers are facing bigger challenges in standing out in job applications. In the previous year, Jobstreet by Seek reported a 179 percent year-on-year surge in job applications per post, indicating that a single role now receives significantly more applications than before. That's why applying smarter matters more than ever.

With the new year encouraging fresh goals and new beginnings, Jobstreet by Seek shares tips to help you achieve a job-application glow-up, boosting your chances of getting noticed and hired by your dream company.

“Hiring today values skills alignment and intention. In this competitive labor market, we aim to assist our jobseekers not only to see many opportunities in our platform but also to apply for positions more strategically, so they can land the right role,” said Dannah Majarocon, Jobstreet by Seek managing director in the Philippines.

To stand out and avoid missed opportunities, here are the most common job application mistakes to watch out for:

Using one resume for every job

One of the most common mistakes job seekers make, especially when trying to apply quickly, is using the same resume for every job. As the hiring process becomes increasingly competitive, a single, generic resume often doesn’t work and is less likely to receive responses.

To stand out in your application, Jobstreet by Seek encourages job seekers to tailor their resume to each role they are applying for. By customizing your resume to reflect the relevant skills and experiences required for the job, chances are the hirers will perceive that you understand the role and care about the position, which advances you past the screening stage.

Additionally, your chances of hearing back from target companies increase when you incorporate the role-specific keywords they seek in the job posting and tailor them to your experience. This simple yet strategic move also impresses employers, allowing them to see how well you fit the role and how your skills match their needs.

Skipping the job details

When browsing job advertisements online, it’s easy to skim a posting, thinking you’ve already got the gist by its title and brief description. However, overlooking other details can negatively affect your application.

To apply more effectively, job seekers are advised to carefully read the entire job posting, including the preferred skills, required portfolio or attachments, specific technical and soft skills, years of experience, and even the format or method of submission. From there, you can evaluate whether the role aligns with your professional background and tailor your resume and cover letter to highlight relevant experience. Otherwise, it would be more strategic to focus on other opportunities that are a better match with your expertise.

Ignoring salary information

When a candidate is actively and urgently hunting for a job, they tend to submit applications to any hiring companies, hoping to be invited for interviews as soon as possible. However, what jobseekers often miss is the salary information before applying for a role.

Overlooking how compensation aligns with your experience level and industry standards can lead to unmet expectations or dissatisfaction later in the hiring process. Jobstreet by Seek encourages job seekers to carefully review or discuss salary ranges at the onset and prioritize roles that align with their market value. By understanding pay expectations, job seekers can focus more on the opportunities that align with their career goals and make smarter decisions that lead to more suitable roles.

Nowadays, asking about salary and negotiating is no longer seen as “just about the money” but is considered a standard part of the hiring process, allowing job seekers to advocate for themselves effectively. PR