FOR 51-year-old Analee Obenza of Maco, Davao de Oro, being hired on the spot at a job fair in Tagum City was a blessing she was especially grateful for amid the country's difficult economic situation.

"Thankful kaayo ko kay need gyud nako ang trabaho karong panahona luyo sa atong kalisod (I'm very grateful because I really need a job at this time, especially given the hardships we are facing)," Obenza said.

Hijo Resources Corporation hired her as a production crew member during the Tagum Fiesta Job Fair held at NCCC Mall Tagum on November 20.

Asked what prompted her to join other jobseekers, Obenza said she needed a job despite her age, particularly given the economic challenges many families face.

"Tungod sa atoang panahon karon nga lisod na gyud kaayo, so need gyud nako ang trabaho. Luyo sa akong edad, jobseeker gyud ko ron tungod sa situation nato karon (Given how difficult things have become these days, I really need a job. Despite my age, I am still actively looking for work because of the situation we are facing now)," she said.

Obenza was among the applicants hired on the spot during the nationwide Mega Job Fair Caravan initiated by the Office of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian under its Tara, Trabaho G! initiative.

The Tagum job fair, organized in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao del Norte (Dole-Davao del Norte) and the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (Peso), was held simultaneously with another Tara, Trabaho G! job fair in Cebu.

A total of 500 jobseekers participated in the Tagum event, where 22 local companies and one overseas employment agency offered 1,681 job vacancies.

Seven government agencies and banks also joined the event to provide one-stop-shop services to applicants.

Nationwide, the Mega Job Fair Caravan has conducted 72 job fairs, including 27 in the National Capital Region and 45 in other regions.

Gloria Excelsa Pamugas, Davao del Norte provincial government department head and Peso manager, said the job fairs aim to connect jobseekers with employers and help address employment needs.

"Nagahimo ta'g job fairs and related activities nga susama niini tungod sa among desire nga unta maka-bridge ta sa panginahanglanon sa atong mga aplikante ngadto sa atoang mga employers, labi na gyud sa ilang pagpangita og trabaho (We conduct job fairs and similar activities because we want to bridge the needs of our applicants and employers, particularly by helping jobseekers find employment)," Pamugas said.

She said the office also conducts initiatives to improve jobseekers' skills and increase their chances of securing decent employment through private-sector partners.

"Aron naa silay higayon nga makapangita og desenteng trabaho pinaagi sa atoang mga private partners (So they will have the opportunity to find decent jobs through our private-sector partners)," she said.

Pamugas also said the Peso conducts follow-ups to verify whether applicants declared as hired on the spot (HOTS) or nearly hired are eventually absorbed by the companies.

The office checks the deployment reports submitted by participating companies and contacts the applicants to confirm whether they have actually been employed.

"Naa tay ginahimo nga follow-through, follow-up sa atong mga aplikante nga gi-declare sa atoang mga employer nga HOTS or hired-on-the-spot or nearly-hired (We conduct follow-through and follow-up checks on applicants whom employers have declared as hired on the spot (HOTS) or nearly hired)," she said.

Meanwhile, Gab Bueno, political affairs officer and Tagum job fair focal person of the Office of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, said the initiative seeks to bring employment opportunities closer to Filipinos, including jobseekers in Tagum City.