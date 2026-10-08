Lalamove ramps up Davao investment, targets MSMEs

Delivery platform Lalamove is ramping up its investment in Davao, starting with localized marketing, partnerships with local service providers, and plans to establish a physical hub as it targets the city’s growing community of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Lalamove Philippines Managing Director Djon Nacario said the company has begun investing in localized advertising to introduce its services to Dabawenyos following the launch of its Davao operations.

The company is also reaching out to local businesses that could provide services and benefits to its driver partners, including vehicle maintenance shops and car washes.

“We started already investing in localized ads to make sure that the Davao community can be aware and learn about our services,” Nacario said during a press conference held on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at Dusit Thani Davao.

He said Lalamove is also coordinating with real estate agencies to identify a location for a physical presence in the city.

“These are initial steps,” Nacario said, adding that the company intends to establish a local team once it secures a location.

The planned hub would provide on-the-ground support for driver partners, with local staff who understand the community and its needs. Lalamove currently operates partner driver centers in areas where it has an established presence.

Nacario said the company sees its local investment as more than simply expanding its delivery network.

“We want to make sure that we can invigorate the economy where we are present, not just by offering solutions but by providing real, tangible investments in the community in the form of a physical presence,” he said.

The company also plans to build partnerships with local gasoline stations, car washes and vehicle maintenance providers to offer benefits to its driver community.

Beyond supporting drivers, Lalamove is positioning its delivery platform as a way for MSMEs to reduce the capital and administrative requirements of handling their own logistics.

Nacario said businesses, particularly startups and growing MSMEs, often need to invest in delivery vehicles and hire drivers or transport coordinators to move their products.

By outsourcing deliveries through Lalamove, businesses can avoid those upfront investments, he said.

“For example, if you are an MSME or a starting business, you need to invest in your truck. But you also need to invest in your items. And then, you also need a transport coordinator,” Nacario said.

“By outsourcing your delivery requirements to Lalamove, you no longer need to invest in a truck or a transport coordinator,” he said.

He cited Davao’s agribusiness sector as an example, saying farmers and businesses shipping products such as durian would not necessarily need to purchase their own trucks or hire dedicated drivers.

The company also offers insurance coverage for goods, with default coverage of P75,000 per delivery and higher coverage options for businesses with more valuable shipments. Nacario said enterprise partners can access coverage of up to P8 million.

Lalamove said its app is free to download and does not require a sign-up fee or minimum spending, allowing MSMEs to use the service only when they need deliveries.

Nacario said the company wants to reach Davao’s broad MSME base as it expands its local footprint.

The expansion comes as Lalamove positions Davao as its entry point for a broader Mindanao presence, with the company planning to gradually expand its footprint beyond Davao City. MLSA