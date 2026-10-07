Lalamove taps Davao City for Mindanao expansion

On-demand delivery platform Lalamove has expanded to Davao Region, using Davao City as its launch point in Mindanao as it taps the region’s growing economy, digitalization, and expanding business community.

Lalamove officially introduced its Davao operations at a press conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at Dusit Thani Davao, offering delivery services to individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, and larger businesses.

The company’s expansion comes as Davao City continues to strengthen its role as a center for business, trade and services, while more businesses turn to digital platforms to reach customers.

Engineer Eduardo Tuquib of the Department of Information and Communications Technology Davao Region’s Technical Operations Division said Davao’s economic growth has increased the need for convenient ways to move people, products and services around the city.

“For the MSMEs, especially those who are already using digital platforms to reach their customers, reliable delivery services can help make their day-to-day operations easier,” Tuquib said.

He said digital platforms can also open livelihood opportunities for Dabawenyos as the digital economy expands.

“It is not only about having access to technology, but also about how we use it to improve services, create opportunities, and make everyday transactions and livelihoods more accessible to Filipinos,” Tuquib said.

Lalamove Philippines managing director Djon Nacario said the company chose Davao as its first Mindanao market after assessing the city’s economic growth, digitalization, and expanding industries.

“We recognize that Davao is a very important community, a very important region in the Philippines,” Nacario said.

He cited Davao’s eight percent economic growth last year and its position as a major economic hub in Mindanao as key factors behind the decision.

“Davao is the hub of Mindanao,” Nacario said. “So that's a deliberate decision.”

Lalamove has operated in the Philippines since 2016 and now covers about 800 municipalities from Luzon to the Visayas, Nacario said. The company has about 200,000 independent driver partners and serves about 10,000 businesses daily.

Globally, Lalamove operates in 17 markets across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Despite its global reach, Nacario said the company adjusts its strategy to the needs of each market.

“Magkakaiba po kasi ang kultura at pangangailangan ng bawat isang lugar. So dapat very local yung approach natin sa kanya (The culture and needs of every area are different, so our approach has to be very local),” Nacario said.

In Davao, Lalamove initially offers motorcycle, car, van, and L300-type delivery services. Nacario said the company will add larger vehicle options as demand grows.

The platform allows customers to choose a vehicle based on their delivery needs, from documents and parcels to larger shipments requiring trucks.

Nacario said the service could help businesses avoid the cost of buying their own delivery vehicles and hiring drivers.

“For example, if you need to send durians, you don't need to buy your own truck and hire your own driver,” he said. “With Lalamove, you're now able to delegate or offload this capital investment,” he said.

The company also plans to tap Davao’s growing MSME community. Nacario said businesses can download the app for free and place orders without a minimum spending requirement.

Lalamove also sees its Davao expansion creating additional income opportunities for drivers.

Nacario said drivers can choose when to go online and accept orders according to their availability.

“That's the level of independence that we offer to them,” he said.

He said Lalamove had recorded more than 1,000 driver signups in Davao when the company held the press conference.

The company is also looking for a location for a physical driver partner center in Davao and has begun discussions with local vehicle maintenance providers, car washes, and other businesses.

Nacario said Lalamove wants to build a local presence that goes beyond its digital platform.

“We want to make sure that we can invigorate the economy where we are present, not just by offering solutions but providing real tangible investments in the community,” he said.

The company plans to expand from Davao City to other areas in the Davao region and eventually to other parts of Mindanao.

“Full Mindanao coverage is what we are doing. But we're starting with Davao and Davao City,” Nacario said.

Tuquib said the expansion demonstrates how technology can help businesses, workers and communities participate in the digital economy.

He said government and private-sector collaboration can help make digital transformation more accessible while creating opportunities for businesses and workers.

“We look forward to seeing this expansion create more opportunities for Dabawenyos, support our local businesses, and contribute to a more inclusive and digitally-enabled local economy,” Tuquib said. MLSA