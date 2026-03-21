Landbank digital transactions surge

Public trust in digital banking strengthened in 2025 as Landbank posted a 27 percent increase in usage across its digital platforms. The bank processed 800.26 million digital transactions worth ₱4.41 trillion, up 30 percent in value from 2024.

“Inclusive and sustainable banking is anchored on public trust. When systems are accessible, inclusion becomes scalable, and national development accelerates. At Landbank, we remain steadfast in bringing financial access closer to Filipinos—from countryside to countrywide,” said Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

Mobile banking drives retail growth

Landbank’s Mobile Banking App (MBA) remained the core of its retail digital push, adding nearly one million users over the past two years to reach 2.40 million by end-2025. The app handled 714.39 million transactions worth ₱618.82 billion, rising 26 percent in volume and 37 percent in value year on year.

Supporting this growth, Landbank’s Cash-Lite Campus program expanded digital payment ecosystems in universities, enabling fully digital campus transactions, allowance releases, and merchant payments. The initiative has reached more than 12,500 students, personnel, and partners nationwide, with further rollout planned in 2026.

“As a student, Landbank’s Cash-Lite helps me track my personal and school-related expenses. Since I live alone, it helps me balance and manage my money,” said Joy Ann Makiling of the State University of Northern Negros.

Corporate and government platforms scale up

Digital adoption also accelerated among corporate and government clients. Landbank’s corporate internet banking platform, weAccess, processed 51.13 million transactions worth ₱1.84 trillion, up 66 percent in volume and 35 percent in value.

Government disbursements through the Electronic Modified Disbursement System (eMDS) reached ₱1.55 trillion across 5.27 million transactions, growing 28 percent in both volume and value. The Link.BizPortal processed 8.75 million transactions worth ₱16.13 billion, increasing 22 percent in volume and 33 percent in value.

Expanding access nationwide

Landbank’s digital channels continued to support grassroots and enterprise transactions. Its LandbanKasama partner network facilitated 3.10 million transactions worth ₱16.00 billion, extending services to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

The Landbank Bulk Credit System processed ₱74.96 billion, up 3 percent in value. The Landbank Remittance System handled ₱80.34 billion, rising 18 percent year on year. The e-Tax Payment System collected ₱177.25 billion, up 13 percent.

These gains show how Landbank’s digital platforms are becoming integral to daily financial activity—from payroll and remittances to tax payments. By expanding access and improving efficiency, the bank supports the government’s push for digital transformation and a more inclusive, digitally enabled economy. PR