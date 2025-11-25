Landbank earns global honors

Landbank has earned seven major distinctions from leading global financial publications in 2025, recognizing its exceptional performance in inclusive finance, institutional banking, and investment banking, and the visionary leadership of its president and CEO.

Affirming its leadership in financial inclusion and its stature in the banking industry, the state-run Bank earned a spot on the Forbes World’s Best Banks 2025 list, ranking 5th among nine Philippine banks recognized by the global media company, in partnership with Statista. Landbank was also included in the Forbes World’s Best Employers 2025 list, placing 4th in the Philippines and 187th out of 900 organizations worldwide, underscoring its strong workplace culture, employee engagement, and commitment to public service excellence.

Landbank was likewise named Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion and Best Investment Bank for Debt Capital Markets (DCM) at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, in recognition of its pivotal role in structuring and facilitating debt financing across various sectors, and its commitment to reaching and serving underserved sectors and communities.

The Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Awards also cited the Bank for expanding customer access

through innovative, customer-centered services, with the Domestic Retail Bank of the Year –

Philippines award.

Landbank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz earned two major leadership awards in 2025, including Best New Banking CEO by Global Banking & Finance (GBF) Awards, for her transformative leadership and positive impact on the Bank’s performance and credibility.

Fortune Magazine also recognized PCEO Ortiz as one of Asia’s Most Powerful Women in 2025,

ranking 3rd in the Philippines and 72nd on the worldwide list and highlighting her influential

leadership in advancing inclusive finance, digital transformation, and public service innovation.

These recognitions reflect Landbank’s intensified focus on inclusive banking, digital

transformation, and service excellence. They are a testament to the dedication of all Landbankers

nationwide, whose collective efforts empower our clients and communities while advancing

the nation’s broader development goals,” said PCEO Ortiz. PR