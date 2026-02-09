Landbank IpoNalo 2.0 savers bag ₱1M cash, hybrid car

Two Landbank depositors from Mindanao and one from Central Luzon emerged as the top winners of the Bank’s IpoNalo 2.0 Power Up Promo grand raffle draw, winning ₱1,000,000 and ₱500,000 in cash, and a brand-new Toyota Zenix 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT.

The lucky winners are Aileen Meniano Mohinog of Davao del Norte and An An David Galuno of Tarlac, who won the major cash prizes, while Darloh Jay Rosales Togon of Davao del Sur will be taking home the hybrid vehicle.

Ten other major prize winners were also drawn, including five recipients of Vespa Primavera 150 scooters and five winners of international travel packages for four persons to Hong Kong or Singapore.

The winners were selected during the grand raffle draw held on January 14, 2026, at the Landbank Plaza in Malate, Manila, led by Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and other bank officials.

The Landbank IpoNalo 2.0 Power Up Promo is the second run of the Bank’s Deposit Incentive Program, launched as part of Landbank’s continuing efforts to drive deposit growth and strengthen customer loyalty. The grand raffle draw covered all eligible entries accumulated over the 11-month duration of the promo.

“IpoNalo 2.0 shows that saving regularly—no matter the amount—can create real value over time. By rewarding disciplined saving, we encourage our clients to take active steps toward financial security while supporting inclusive growth,” Ortiz said.

The Bank also drew 108 minor prize winners, with 36 winners each in the ₱62,000, ₱75,000, and ₱100,000 cash prize categories.

The names of the Landbank IpoNalo promo winners will be posted on the official Landbank Facebook page. Winners will also be formally notified through their registered contact details via SMS or email, as well as through their respective branches of account, which will provide prize details and the claiming process. PR