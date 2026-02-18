Landbank lists ₱50B Bonds on PDEx

Makati City—Landbank has successfully raised ₱50 billion through its Agriculture, Sustainability, Environment, and Socioeconomic Development (Asenso) Bonds, which were officially listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) on February 16, 2026. Proceeds will continue to finance projects that uplift communities, expand economic opportunities, and advance a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairperson Francis Edralin Lim, and PDEx president Stephanie Marie A. Zulueta led the listing event, marking the Asenso Bond’s entry into the secondary market and providing investors with liquidity before maturity. They were also joined by China Bank Capital Corporation president Ryan Martin L. Tapia, Landbank’s issue manager.

Orders surged more than tenfold past the ₱5‑billion minimum offer, exceeding the Bank’s ₱30‑billion target and prompting an early close amid strong retail and institutional demand. The issuance also marked the country’s first corporate bond offering made available for direct in-app purchase via the Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA), with a ₱10,000 minimum, enabling more Filipinos to earn competitive returns while supporting nation‑building.

“Beyond the scale of capital raised, this issuance stands out for its inclusivity and innovation. For the first time, corporate bonds were made accessible for direct purchase through a mobile banking application. This is finance with purpose. This is capital aligned with national progress. And for Landbank, this is only the beginning,” said Ortiz.

Record‑breaking investor confidence

The Asenso Bonds offering achieved Landbank’s highest retail participation to date, with 16,914 investors subscribing through the Landbank MBA, branches nationwide, and authorized selling agents. Notably, the Landbank MBA played a significant role in expanding access and convenience, facilitating over 7,000 completed transactions across the 1.5-year and 3-year tenors.

Asenso Bonds retail investor Jenie Aesquivel, a managing director for a private company who used the Landbank MBA, cited the platform’s streamlined application process and competitive yield as decisive factors.

“I was surprised by how seamless and user‑friendly the entire process was, from the confirmation application. What ultimately convinced me was the strong yield—making Asenso Bonds not just a financial choice, but a strategic investment aligned with my goals and values,” she said.

Empowering communities

The Asenso Bonds have been issued pursuant to Landbank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, which has been recognized by Moody’s for adhering to global standards for sustainability bonds.

Proceeds will fund green and social projects nationwide, covering renewable energy, food security, affordable housing, employment, and socioeconomic empowerment, benefiting farmers, fishers, MSMEs, and households while advancing Landbank’s mission of inclusive, climate‑resilient growth.

Landbank’s existing sustainable loans already demonstrate the scale of its impact. Through the Real Energy+ Financing Program, the Bank has supported renewable energy, energy efficiency upgrades, and power distribution, contributing to more than 5,200 megawatts of renewable power that supply electricity to over 7.6 million households nationwide.

In water security, the Water Program for Everyone (H2OPE) has benefited 22 water districts across the country, improving nationwide water access and sanitation for various communities.

On the social development front, Landbank’s Health‑Plus Program has assisted 132 hospitals and healthcare facilities as of December 2025, enhancing access to quality healthcare. Meanwhile, the Community Assistance and Reintegration Support (Cares+) Lending Program has helped nearly 600 calamity‑affected borrowers rebuild livelihoods and restore essential services, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to disaster recovery and community resilience.

Project evaluation and selection will be conducted in accordance with Landbank’s Sustainable Framework, and an allocation report will be prepared within one year from issuance of the Asenso Bonds. PR