Landbank, LMP partner to boost financing for 1,486 municipalities

Reaffirming its commitment to grassroots development, Landbank formalized a collaboration with the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) to strengthen access to development financing and support priority initiatives across 1,486 municipalities nationwide.

Through the partnership, municipalities gain expanded access to development financing and technical assistance to enhance public service delivery, while strengthening information sharing and awareness of Landbank’s programs among LMP member municipalities.

“By providing municipalities with accessible financing, we empower local leaders to transform their communities and strengthen local economies. This partnership helps turn plans into action, enabling better services for their constituents,” said Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed during the LMP 1st General Assembly on 09 March 2026 in Pasay City by Landbank Executive Vice President Charlotte I. Conde and LMP National President Mayor Faustino “Inno” Dy V, witnessed by Landbank First Vice President Allan R. Bisnar and LMP Secretary General Mayor Danielle Niña Bernos.

Under the MOA, municipalities are better positioned to tap Landbank financing for critical infrastructure and services, including roads, healthcare facilities, sanitation systems, and disaster resilience projects.

As of January 2026, Landbank’s Enhanced LGU Lending Program has released ₱190 billion, supporting infrastructure and socio-economic projects nationwide. Complementing this, the Multi-Developmental Financing (MDF) Support Program has approved ₱3.6 billion in loans, prioritizing third to fifth class municipalities to expand access to affordable financing for financially-constrained LGUs.

Beyond financing, Landbank continues to guide municipal borrowing, promote responsible fiscal management, and provide strategic project development support to ensure that funding translates into long-term and sustainable development outcomes.

Anchored on its nationwide presence, Landbank ensures that development partnerships translate into real access on the ground. As of December 2025, the Bank operates 10,412 touchpoints across all 82 provinces, including 615 branches and branch-lite units, 60 lending centers, 3,268 ATMs, 3,882 convenience store ATMs, 236 cash deposit machines (CDMs), and 1,001 Landbankasama agent banking partners.

Through its expanding phygital network and corporate centers that combine high-touch service with digital efficiency, Landbank enables local governments to access financing solutions efficiently while driving digital adoption—ensuring that no municipality is left behind in the country’s development journey. PR