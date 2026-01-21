Landbank opens new branches, corporate center

Landbank capped off 2025 with the inauguration of a new corporate center, five branches, and branch-lites nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to broaden financial access and bring essential banking services closer to communities across the country.

Throughout December, the bank opened new facilities in key growth areas: the Initao Branch in Misamis Oriental on Dec. 12; the Tanjay Branch-lite in Negros Oriental on Dec. 15; the Glan Branch in Sarangani on Dec. 19; and both the Bayombong Branch in Nueva Vizcaya and the Pagudpud Branch-lite in Ilocos Norte on Dec. 22. The bank also inaugurated the Isabela Corporate Center, further strengthening its operational presence in Northern Luzon.

“By expanding our touchpoints, Landbank continues to ensure that financial services remain accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the evolving needs of our clients—especially in the countryside. These new facilities reflect our sustained commitment to empower local economies and support national development,” said Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

Expanding reach across regions

The newly inaugurated facilities extend Landbank’s presence across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, enabling the bank to serve more farmers, fishers, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), employees, and local government units (LGUs).

Aligned with Landbank’s digital transformation initiatives, these new branches and branch-lites are designed to deliver a “phygital” banking experience, integrating physical service points with digital innovations. The facilities feature automated teller machines (ATMs), digital onboarding systems, enhanced queuing mechanisms, and other technology-enabled services to ensure faster, more convenient, and secure transactions.

Through its expanding network, Landbank continues to support government programs, including social protection disbursements, salary loans for employees, and credit assistance for priority sectors, contributing to inclusive growth and countryside development.

Landbank’s full-service branches provide a comprehensive range of banking services for individuals, businesses, farmers, and fishers, while branch-lites are smaller, streamlined facilities offering key deposit and government disbursement services in underserved areas.

Meanwhile, the corporate center serves as a one-stop shop, housing various banking and financial services under a single roof while supporting regional operational, administrative, and service delivery functions.

As of December 2025, Landbank operates a nationwide network of 615 branches and branch-lites, complemented by 3,268 Landbank ATMs, 3,882 ATMs in partner 7-Eleven convenience stores, 236 cash deposit machines (CDMs), and an extensive network of 1,001 Landbankasama partners nationwide—reaffirming its role as a trusted partner in nation-building through accessible, efficient, and inclusive financial services for Filipinos.

Moving into 2026, Landbank will continue to expand its nationwide network to further advance financial inclusion. The bank plans to open 15 new branches and branch-lites across the country, focusing on bringing accessible and responsive banking services to communities with limited access to financial services. PR