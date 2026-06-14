Landbank, PCCI expand financing access for MSMEs

To help more micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) secure financing, Landbank and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) have strengthened their partnership to support business growth and competitiveness nationwide.

The two institutions formalized the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that links entrepreneurs to Landbank’s Innovative Financing Thrust Towards Inclusive National Growth through Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Lifting MSMEs) Lending Program. The agreement also promotes financial inclusion, digital transformation, sustainability, and financial capability-building initiatives.

Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and PCCI President Ferdinand A. Ferrer signed the agreement on June 11, 2026, at the Commerce and Industry Plaza in Taguig City. Landbank Executive Vice President Charlotte I. Conde and PCCI Vice President for MSMEs Melanie Ng witnessed the signing.

“MSMEs are a key driver of economic growth. They create jobs, strengthen local businesses, and keep economic activity moving in communities beyond major urban centers. When MSMEs grow, more Filipinos share in the benefits of economic progress,” Ortiz said.

Under the agreement, Landbank will offer qualified PCCI members access to lending programs tailored to their business needs. The bank will also provide financial literacy programs, digital payment solutions, deposit products, and sustainability-focused financing to help businesses become more resilient and competitive.

PCCI, meanwhile, will use its nationwide network to promote the LIFTING MSMEs Lending Program, refer potential borrowers, and encourage business formalization, financial readiness, and digital adoption among its members.

“This is just the beginning. Through the partnership between PCCI and Landbank, we are creating more opportunities for our kababayans. We want to ensure our MSMEs can access both local and international markets,” Ferrer said.

The partnership reflects both institutions’ commitment to empowering MSMEs, which play a vital role in generating jobs, driving innovation, and promoting inclusive economic growth. The initiative also supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s UPLIFT (Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport) framework aimed at expanding opportunities and fostering sustainable growth nationwide.

Financing businesses at every stage

Launched in September 2025, the LIFTING MSMEs Lending Program expands access to credit through three financing packages designed for businesses at different stages of growth.

The Start-Up package supports entrepreneurs launching new ventures. The Step-Up package helps micro and small enterprises strengthen operations and expand. The Level-Up package assists established businesses in increasing capacity, adopting new technologies, and improving competitiveness.

The program continues to gain traction across key regions, bringing financing closer to underserved communities. As of April 2026, Landbank had approved P2.25 billion in loans under the program, helping local enterprises strengthen operations and improve their readiness for growth and new market opportunities. PR