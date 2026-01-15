Landbank, SSS launch fully digital loan program

Landbank and the Social Security System (SSS) have strengthened their long-standing partnership with the introduction of the SSS Loan Lite Program, a micro-loan facility powered by Landbank’s fully digital platform.

Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes de Claro formalized the initiative during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 11 December 2025 at the SSS Main Office in Quezon City, alongside former Landbank Executive Vice President Leila C. Martin and SSS Executive Vice President Elvira Alcantara-Resare.

“This relationship has deepened and intensified through the years, and that is really because, from Landbank and SSS’s move towards expanding our mandate, we are very much aligned. This new product clearly is something that is going to be a game-changer, even for us. And what we are really hoping to bring to the table will be all our digital solutions, to make loans and credit facilities available in a more accessible, efficient way,” said Landbank President Ortiz.

Under the agreement, Landbank will provide digital infrastructure designed for speed, convenience, and security, enabling SSS members to apply for loans anytime and anywhere through the Landbank Mobile Banking App. The platform features automated eligibility checks, streamlined loan processing, and fast crediting of loan proceeds to their Landbank account—even beyond banking hours. This provides easy access to short-term financial assistance and reinforces both institutions’ commitment to digital innovation and financial inclusion.

All loan documents, including terms and conditions and disclosure statements, will be accessible digitally. Members can repay loans through Automatic Debit Arrangements or other convenient payment channels, supported by robust audit, security, and data privacy controls.

For members without a Landbank account, the Mobile Banking App offers a seamless account opening process, allowing users to complete account creation and loan application in one digital experience. Landbank will also provide regular electronic reports to SSS for monitoring and audit purposes.

The program is targeted for rollout in the first half of 2026, reinforcing the shared commitment of Landbank and SSS to advance public service through meaningful digital innovations.

