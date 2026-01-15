Landbank targets ₱30B via Asenso sustainability bonds

Landbank aims to raise a minimum of ₱30 billion through a sustainability bond issuance to fund projects that promote environmental sustainability and strengthen community development across the country.

The bonds, officially referred to as Agriculture, Sustainability, Environment, and Socioeconomic Development (Asenso) Bonds, form part of Landbank’s broader sustainable finance strategy to mobilize funding for priority development sectors.

These Philippine Peso-denominated, fixed-rate Asean Sustainability Bonds, with tenors of 1.5 years and 3 years, will provide investors with a secure fixed-income investment while directly supporting initiatives with measurable environmental and social benefits.

The Asenso Bonds offering was first announced to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) on January 12, 2026, and will be available to the public from January 28 to February 6, 2026, via the Landbank Mobile Banking App for a more convenient way to subscribe, with a minimum investment of ₱10,000 and in increments of ₱10,000. The bonds are expected to be listed on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on February 16, 2026.

Interest on the Asenso Bonds will be paid quarterly starting from the issue date and will be subject to final withholding tax. China Bank Capital Corporation (Chinabank Capital) is the Sole Issue Manager for the bond offering, with Landbank and Chinabank Capital acting as the Selling Agents.

Proceeds from the issuance will be allocated exclusively to eligible green projects, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings, clean transport, sustainable water management, and pollution prevention, as well as social projects such as food security, affordable housing, health, education, access to essential services, employment generation, and broader socioeconomic development.

“The Asenso Bonds offer investors a unique opportunity to earn competitive, fixed returns while contributing to meaningful projects that benefit communities and the environment,” said

Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz. “With rising demand for sustainable investments, there is no better time to invest in initiatives that generate positive social and environmental impact while supporting long-term national growth.”

The issuance is aligned with Landbank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, which integrates environmental, social, and governance principles into the Bank’s operations in support of the Philippine Development Plan, the Philippine Sustainable Finance Roadmap, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that the issuance complies with the requirements under the Asean Sustainability Bond Standards and the SEC's Asean guidelines.

Recognized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as one of the first mover banks in promoting sustainable finance, Landbank continues to expand its portfolio of green, social, and sustainability-labeled financial instruments.

In 2020, Landbank launched its maiden sustainability bond issuance and successfully raised ₱5 billion. The offering drew overwhelming investor interest, with total bids reaching ₱16.6 billion — more than five times the initial target of ₱3 billion.

For more information, interested investors can access the Offering Circular (OC) on the LANDBANK website at https://www.landbank.com. PR