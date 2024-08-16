LBC Business Solutions launches premium delivery service

Businesses demanding shipping speed and reliability now have a powerful new option. With the recent launch of LBC Rush for Corporate, businesses can now utilize the LBC promise of one to two working days delivery to Visayas and Mindanao.

“LBC Rush for Corporate was specifically conceptualized because we understand that timely delivery is crucial for our corporate clients' operations,” says LBC Business Solutions Senior Vice-President for Corporate Sales, Jerome Santos. “Our goal is to provide a solution that exceeds our clients’ expectations, and these businesses rely on swift and dependable shipping and delivery.”

LBC Rush pertains to shipments originating from the National Capital Region (NCR) and destined for serviceable areas in Visayas (including Puerto Princesa city proper) and Mindanao. Regular shipments to Visayas typically take three to five working days, while those destined for Mindanao take four to six working days. LBC Rush cuts down lead times to just one to two working days for both Visayas and Mindanao regions.

“This new service dramatically reduces the standard delivery lead times, as we have streamlined the process to make it as efficient as possible. From booking to delivery, every step is designed to save our clients’ time and reduce hassles” explains Santos. “Moreover, the service offers both traditional and cash-on-delivery (COD) shipments. We want to provide our clients with the flexibility and speed that are essential for their businesses’ success.”

“This is why we have a partnership with LBC,” says Francis Noel Nocete, Admin Associate IV/Peza Analyst for Conduent Business Services Phil., a recognized leader in business process outsourcing solutions. “Our main task within the Admin team of Conduent is to ship computers and other paraphernalia to various locations nationwide. We transfer computers, servers, and other IT equipment for immediate deployment. Though there are similar services with other couriers, the guarantee to deliver the items within 1-2 days is what I like the most about the service of LBC Rush,” added Nocete.

For more information on LBC Rush for Corporate, and how LBC can help you and your business, please contact customercare@lbcexpress.com. PR