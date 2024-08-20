LBC improves efficiencies in Q2, ups operating income by 14% in H1

LBC Express Holdings, Inc., the Philippines’ largest logistics and money services company remains relentless in its commitment to serve the nation, and Filipinos all over the world as it continues to adapt and adjust its capacities and services and remains optimistic, moving forward into its 75th year of operations in 2025. Present in 30 countries, LBC continues to serve Filipinos with its reliable logistics and money services.

LBC recently submitted its unaudited results to the SEC / PSE: For the first half of 2024, operating income increased by 14% to P331.10 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to P290.94 million for the same period in 2023, due to an increase in gross profit. Gross profit improved by 3% to P1,538.84 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from P1,497.73 million for the same period in 2023, predominantly due to improved efficiencies and cost rationalization.

The company embarked on an enterprise-wide restructuring of its operations and configurations, aiming to streamline its systems and serve its customers better.

For the first half of 2024, cost of services decreased by 4% to P5,593.45 million from P5,874.95 million for the same period in 2023, pertinent to an improvement in delivery and remittance costs. Lower manpower, rent, and depreciation costs also contributed to this improvement, as part of the Company’s rationalization of its brick-and-mortar stores. To offset the shortfall yield from the reduction of branches, the Company has appended its capacities for parcels and package pickups.

This complimentary pick-up service has been made available online through the LBC website and mobile application, making it convenient for customers to avail of, anywhere they may be.

The Company’s service revenues decreased by 3% to P7,132.29 million for the six months ended 2024, from P7,372.68 million for the same period ended 2023, due to a decrease in the retail segment by 7%. However, this is stabilized by the growth in revenue from the Company’s corporate segment by 11%.

LBC is well known for pioneering some of the most innovative courier and logistics solutions introduced in the local market that continuously improve its services, drive operational efficiency, reduce internal costs, and open new revenue streams. The Company’s integrated seamless logistics solutions for e-commerce platforms, for example, enable online retailers to offer reliable delivery options, boosting their sales and customer loyalty, are a reflection of the Company’s dedication to embracing a digital mindset.

LBC ensures its adaptation to customer needs and delivers superior service through continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach, by exploring and embracing new platforms and technologies, and its effort to enhance capabilities and maintain its commitment to excellence and responsiveness in every interaction. The Company will continuously assess market trends and customer needs to proactively develop solutions that will keep it ahead of the curve.

“It has been another challenging year, operationally, and issues beyond our control such as the global supply chain, and global logistics cost hikes have proven to be testing our resiliency,” said Enrique V. Rey, Jr., Chief Financial Officer of LBC Express Holdings, Inc. He added, “but we focused on controlling what we can, and we are relentless in pursuing our targets, and are committed to moving our nation, and the millions of Filipinos across the globe. We will remain determined to drive productivity while investing in efficiency and growth. This will enable us to come out of all this stronger, well into the next five to ten years. Our company, our services are necessary and important— and we thank all our customers who trust us, and continue to put their confidence in us.”

“We also thank our Ka-LBCs— for continuously delivering industry-leading service to our customers.

They remain committed to serving our customers, and we, the management, are committed to taking care of them,” Rey, Jr. ended. PR