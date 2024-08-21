LBC operating income steadily growing

LBC Express Holdings, Inc., considered one of the Philippines’ largest logistics and money services company is relentless in its commitment to serve the nation, and Filipinos all over the world. As it moves forward into its 75th year of operations in 2025, LBC continues to adapt and adjust its capacities and reliable services to better serve shifting market demands.

In recent years, the company’s operating income has steadily grown — increasing more than 500% in 2023 from 2021. In 2023, operating income was registered at P555 million; in 2021, P99 million. In the first half of 2024, the company’s unaudited financials revealed P332 million in operating income, evidence of the continuous uptrend. This improvement is borne largely from the company’s operating subsidiaries progressing efficiencies.

Amid the economic challenges the company faced due to inevitable cost increases in recent years, productivity has increased by 15%, in 2024.

The company has appended its capacities for pick-up of parcels and packages with a complimentary pick-up service available online through the LBC website and mobile application, making it convenient for customers to avail of, anywhere they may be.

The company embarked on an enterprise-wide restructuring of its operations and configurations, aiming to streamline its systems and better serve the customers.

LBC has also been making strides in improving its digital infrastructure, with an enterprise-wide adaptation of developing technologies.

LBC remains steadfast, and bullish about its growth in the coming years, as it is equipped to navigate fluctuations with internal and external factors. Into its 75th year, LBC will continue to serve Filipinos with its hallmark brand of service, care, and reliability that has made it a household name in the Philippines. PR