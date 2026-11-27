DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) gained practical insights into digital business strategies and e-commerce opportunities during a workshop organized through a collaboration among the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region XI, and foodpanda Philippines.
The Ka-pandaBiz Booster workshop, held at the Sangguniang Panlungsod ng Dabaw, attracted MSMEs from local restaurants, cafés, home-based food businesses, to local pharmacies. Participants benefited from practical sharing on topics ranging from how to set up their online business and use digital tools, to learning about new growth opportunities within foodpanda’s delivery and quick-commerce ecosystem.
A key highlight of the program was a talk by Nikki Sevilla-Caampued, sustainable materials consultant at EcoNest Philippines, who shared actionable strategies for reducing packaging waste and limiting unnecessary single-use items—helping merchants lower operating costs while minimizing their environmental footprint. Representatives from DTI and the Bureau of Internal Revenue also joined the speaker lineup to guide attendees through business registration and tax compliance procedures, and how to tap on government support programs.
"A lot of neighborhood shops and home-based sellers want to go digital, but the formal requirements can feel overwhelming if you're navigating them alone," said Alleza Marra Santos, Davao Field Sales Lead of foodpanda Philippines. "By collaborating with government agencies like DTI, BIR, and the Davao City LGU which have comprehensive expertise with local business support and bringing in foodpanda’s experience as a digital platform that has empowered tens of thousands of MSMEs across the Philippines, we’re breaking down those barriers step-by-step so merchants have clear guidance from registration all the way to their first online order."
To illustrate the real-world impact of going digital, Jason Li, president and CEO of homegrown Filipino-Chinese restaurant, Davao Famous, detailed how a four-year partnership with foodpanda has contributed to their consistent year-on-year sales growth, without requiring equivalent investments in physical expansion. foodpanda representatives also gave attendees a hands-on demonstration on how to use the foodpanda Portal, showing how local merchants can easily set up their online storefronts, manage orders efficiently, and reach new customers across the city.
Through Ka-pandaBIZ Booster, foodpanda aims to build a sustained initiative that provides local businesses across the Philippines with practical knowledge and resources to navigate digitalization. Its pilot in Davao City supports the city's broader goals for MSME development and inclusive economic growth through public-private collaboration.