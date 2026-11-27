A key highlight of the program was a talk by Nikki Sevilla-Caampued, sustainable materials consultant at EcoNest Philippines, who shared actionable strategies for reducing packaging waste and limiting unnecessary single-use items—helping merchants lower operating costs while minimizing their environmental footprint. Representatives from DTI and the Bureau of Internal Revenue also joined the speaker lineup to guide attendees through business registration and tax compliance procedures, and how to tap on government support programs.

"A lot of neighborhood shops and home-based sellers want to go digital, but the formal requirements can feel overwhelming if you're navigating them alone," said Alleza Marra Santos, Davao Field Sales Lead of foodpanda Philippines. "By collaborating with government agencies like DTI, BIR, and the Davao City LGU which have comprehensive expertise with local business support and bringing in foodpanda’s experience as a digital platform that has empowered tens of thousands of MSMEs across the Philippines, we’re breaking down those barriers step-by-step so merchants have clear guidance from registration all the way to their first online order."