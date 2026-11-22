Maguindanao del Sur has emerged as one of the country's fastest-growing provincial economies, ranking third nationwide in economic growth in 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The province recorded an 8.63 percent year-on-year growth rate, placing it behind only Occidental Mindoro, which topped the national ranking at 11.2 percent, and Capiz in the Visayas at 8.7 percent.

Its performance also put it among the five fastest-growing economies in Mindanao, where the top five provinces and highly urbanized cities collectively accounted for 39.8 percent of the island group's gross domestic product (GDP).

The feat is particularly notable because the province's economy grew by only 1.4 percent in 2024, making its 2025 performance a significant acceleration of 7.2 percentage points.

The PSA's Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) office estimated Maguindanao del Sur's GDP at ₱43.45 billion in 2025. This represents the total value of goods and services produced in the province during the year, measured at constant 2018 prices.

The province's latest performance is also significant against the backdrop of the national economy, which expanded by 4.4 percent in 2025. Maguindanao del Sur's growth was almost twice the national rate.

The growth marked a sharp improvement from the province's 2024 performance, when it expanded by just 1.4 percent, according to the PSA's Provincial Product Accounts (PPA).



Health, transport lead growth

Among the major industries, human health and social work activities recorded the fastest growth in Maguindanao del Sur at 14.1 percent in 2025.

Transportation and storage followed at 12.4 percent, while education grew by 12 percent.

However, the province recorded declines in construction, mining and quarrying, and financial and insurance activities, indicating that economic gains were not uniform across industries.

The province's per capita GDP also increased by 6.3 percent to ₱53,666 in 2025, reflecting the increase in economic output relative to its population.



Mindanao's economic contribution

The PSA's 2025 economic performance report placed Mindanao's contribution to the country's total GDP at 17.2 percent, equivalent to approximately ₱4 trillion.

The City of Davao was the island group's largest economic contributor, while its top five provinces and highly urbanized cities accounted for a combined 39.8 percent of Mindanao's GDP.

Nationally, the Philippine economy reached an estimated ₱23.23 trillion in 2025, growing by 4.4 percent from the previous year.

The PPA, which provides a comprehensive picture of provincial and highly urbanized city economies, has been implemented across all regions since 2024. It was formally institutionalized through PSA Board Resolution No. 1, Series of 2025, approved on February 26, 2025.

Complete statistical tables and economic performance data are available through the PSA's Provincial Product Accounts portal. With PSA PR