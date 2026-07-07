Mango industry seeks revival

The Davao Region Integrated Mango Agribusiness Council is pushing to revive the Philippine mango industry, urging the private sector and government to work together to restore the country's competitiveness in the global market.

Benedictor S. Alves, chairman of the Davao Region Integrated Mango Agribusiness Council, said the Philippines was once among the world's leading mango exporters but has since been overtaken by neighboring countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

He attributed the decline to persistent pest and disease problems, rising production costs, and increasingly complex export markets.

Alves said the government cannot shoulder the responsibility of rebuilding the industry alone, stressing that private stakeholders must also take a more active role.

"I think the private sector has to step up. We cannot depend on the government to do things for us. We have to behave to contribute to this effort, and also, I think not only in Mindanao, but the whole Philippines should unite so that we have a stronger voice to talk with the government and encourage the government," Alves said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on July 6 at SM City Davao.

He said the country's mango industry deserves greater investment because Philippine mangoes remain among the sweetest in the world.

Production remains strong

Despite the decline in fresh mango exports, Alves said Mindanao continues to be one of the country's strongest production hubs.

He said Davao del Sur alone has produced between 70,000 and 80,000 metric tons of mangoes annually over the past five years.

Meanwhile, the Davao Region and Soccsksargen each produce about 120,000 metric tons every year.

Based on the council's estimates, Mindanao's annual mango production reaches around 400,000 metric tons.

However, Alves said much of that production does not reach the international fresh fruit market.

"Fresh mangoes are not being exported. What we export are processed products like dried mangoes," he said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority-Davao Region's 2024 Fruit Crops Situationer showed mango ranked third among the region's top fruit crops by production volume. The region produced 43,174.14 metric tons in 2024, down 2.6 percent from the previous year.

Congress to tackle industry's future

To help address the industry's challenges, the council will hold the Second Mindanao Mango Congress from Aug. 12 to 14 at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City.

The event, organized in partnership with the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region and the Mindanao Development Authority, aims to showcase Mindanao's mango industry while bringing national attention to the sector's most pressing concerns.

Alves said organizers expect about 300 participants, including farmers, processors, researchers, and industry stakeholders from across the country.

The congress will feature experts who will present the latest research and agricultural technologies that could help improve mango production, processing, and the industry's long-term competitiveness. RGP