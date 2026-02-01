Marcos opens Asean Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday formally opened the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu City, reaffirming the Philippines’ commitment to advancing sustainable, inclusive, and innovative tourism as a key driver of regional growth and cooperation.

In his speech at the opening ceremony delivered by Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco Marcos said this year’s ATF is especially meaningful as it marks the 45th year since its inauguration in 1981.

“I share with you the sense of confidence and optimism that Asean tourism will continue to thrive. Let our discussions lead to actions. Our cooperation brings lasting benefit to our people,” the President said.

Marcos said that in Asean, tourism has always been more than an industry.

“It is a bridge between our cultures, a pathway connecting our people, and a force that brings our region together. It is therefore with great pride that the Philippines hosts you today at the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 here in Cebu,” continued the President.

Marcos said that in the Philippines, tourism continues to uplift not only destinations but also lives, supporting Filipino farmers, fisherfolk, creatives, transport providers, hospitality service providers, and entrepreneurs.

“We strive to ensure that our local communities truly benefit from showcasing our heritage and highlighting the unique identity of our people. These observations and realities resonate across our region,” the President said.

Marcos said that, as the Asean Chair this year, the Philippines is committed to advancing the member states’ collective interests and steering the region toward shared growth. (PR/PND)