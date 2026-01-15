Mati rolls out business tax incentives

The People’s Administration of Mati has rolled out a new tax incentive program to attract investors and strengthen the city’s local business ecosystem.

The initiative, based on City Ordinance No. 394, Series of 2019, is implemented through the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office (Ledipo) and forms part of the city government’s strategy to position Mati as a competitive investment hub in Eastern Mindanao.

“Under the Local Business Tax Incentive Program, new projects are granted tax exemptions starting from the beginning of commercial operations, with incentives varying based on the size of the enterprise,” the city government said in a statement on January 13, 2026.

Under the ordinance:

• Small enterprises receive 100 percent local business tax exemption for the first three years, with no exemption in the fourth and fifth years.

• Medium enterprises get the same three-year full exemption, a 25 percent exemption in the fourth year, and none in the fifth.

• Large enterprises enjoy full tax exemption for the first four years, followed by 25 percent in the fifth year.

City officials said the tiered approach ensures businesses at different growth stages receive support while encouraging reinvestment and local expansion.

The program is expected to lower entry barriers for start-ups, attract capital-intensive projects, and promote diversification in sectors such as tourism, agribusiness, manufacturing, and services.

The People’s Administration said the policy also empowers local entrepreneurs to scale up their ventures and compete in broader markets. While the tax relief is temporary, officials said it aims to generate long-term economic returns through job creation, technology transfer, and increased consumer activity.

Ledipo serves as the main point of contact for investors, assisting with project evaluation, documentation, and coordination with local departments for smooth business registration and compliance.

Investors interested in the program may coordinate directly with Ledipo for details on qualifications, coverage, and application requirements. DEF