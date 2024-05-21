Maya Bank, WeFund forge a P2.75B loan partnership

Philippine digital banking leader Maya Bank and Wefund Lending Corporation, through Lightning Financing Company, have established a P2.75 billion loan channeling deal to significantly expand access to financial services for underserved communities.

This collaboration provides immediate access to capital to more creditworthy Filipinos and underscores the importance of responsible borrowing, thereby fostering financial empowerment. With this partnership, Maya and WeFund are making significant strides in bridging the economic divide, offering a lifeline of credit to underserved communities, and paving the way for their financial independence.

As a pioneer in digital financial services, Maya Bank is committed to transforming the economic landscape for Filipino consumers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through innovative offerings like savings and deposits. The loan channeling initiative with WeFund extends Maya Bank's mission to increase credit accessibility for the unbanked populations in the Philippines.

Angelo Madrid, President of Maya Bank, emphasized the collaboration's impact, stating, "We are proud to work with WeFund, and this initiative is a powerful step in getting more Filipinos banked through digital technology. This joint effort significantly expands the financial options available, helping to also promote better financial health, especially among the unbanked and underserved."

WeFund operates the JuanHand online lending platform, which has already disbursed over P21 Billion in loans, boasting a user base of over 7 million registered individuals. As it strives to cement its position as the country's leading fintech cash lending app, JuanHand remains steadfast in its commitment to provide immediate assistance by approving and disbursing loans in less than 5 minutes. With its focus on fair interest rates, stringent regulatory compliance, polite customer service, and user-friendly interface, JuanHand emerges as the trusted and preferred option for those seeking tech-driven financial solutions.

"We are honored to partner with Maya Bank, a company known for innovation and a pioneer in our country's digital banking industry. The collaboration enables us to positively impact the lives of millions of Pinoys who are underserved yet creditworthy. Having access to much-needed financial services is the start of financial empowerment and long-term success. Responsible borrowing will always be a tool for good, and we're proud to have Maya Bank support us in this noble endeavor", said Francisco 'Coco Mauricio, JuanHand's President and CEO.

This initiative between Maya Bank and WeFund sets the gold standard for a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape in the Philippines, advancing their goal of nurturing a financially empowered society. PR