Maya earns 3rd straight recognition as top Pag-IBIG collecting partner

Maya, the country’s leading digital financial services platform, earned recognition for the third consecutive year as a Top Collecting Partner of Pag-IBIG Fund, highlighting its role in supporting digital collections through the agency’s Virtual Pag-IBIG platform.

In 2025, Maya processed more than 3.5 million Pag-IBIG transactions worth over P24 billion. Transaction volume grew nearly 20 percent year on year, while transaction value increased more than 38 percent from 2024.

The growth reflects the increasing use of digital payment channels among Pag-IBIG members in the Philippines and overseas.

Through Maya’s payments infrastructure, members can conveniently pay savings contributions and loan obligations online, reducing barriers to accessing government financial services.

Driving Virtual Pag-IBIG adoption

Pag-IBIG Fund launched Virtual Pag-IBIG in December 2022 as an online platform that allows members to access services anytime and anywhere through mobile devices or computers.

The platform enables members to monitor contributions, apply for housing loans, and complete transactions without visiting a physical branch.

As of 2025, Virtual Pag-IBIG recorded more than 13.81 million downloads, underscoring the growing shift toward digital channels for financial and housing-related transactions. The platform also allows members to connect with Pag-IBIG representatives for assistance.

Supporting housing and savings programs

The continued shift to digital channels supports Pag-Ibig Fund’s mandate to encourage savings and provide affordable housing for Filipino workers.

In 2025, Pag-Ibig Fund collected P160.41 billion in membership savings and released P140.54 billion in housing loans, benefiting more than 90,000 families.

The agency also declared a record P64.34 billion in dividends, the highest payout in its 45-year history.

“As more members shift to digital channels, Virtual Pag-Ibig continues to play a key role in making our services more accessible and convenient,” said Marilene Acosta, chief executive officer of Pag-IBIG Fund. “Our partnerships with digital platforms like Maya allow us to serve members better wherever they are, including overseas Filipinos.”

“As more Filipinos go digital, it becomes increasingly important to make essential services easily accessible through these channels,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and co-founder. “Our partnership with Pag-IBIG Fund enables members to manage housing contributions and payments conveniently, as well as grow their savings through programs like MP2, helping them maximize these services anytime and anywhere.”

Expanding digital payment access

Its platform supports a wide range of merchants, from large corporations and public-sector partners to small and micro businesses, allowing them to accept payments, manage collections, and serve customers more efficiently.

By supporting partners such as Pag-Ibig Fund, Maya helps expand access to financial services and improve the ease of doing business, enabling more Filipinos to transact, save, and participate in the formal financial system. PR