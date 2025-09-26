MCIA adds new routes, airlines

Lapu-Lapu City – Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) unveiled its new routes and new airline partners during the Festival of Flights Media Launch today, signaling a significant boost in connectivity for Cebu and the Philippines. The celebration announced a substantial increase in flight frequencies and the introduction of new routes from key airline partners, including Philippines AirAsia, Philippine Airlines, and its new partners, Firefly Airlines and Jetstar Airways, further cementing Cebu’s status as a premier hub in the region.

Acac also officially launched its new promotional video material for CebConnects, a unique feature at MCIA that allows for seamless transfers between domestic and international.

The new routes and additional frequencies are set to launch in the coming months, providing passengers with more diverse and convenient travel options for both business and leisure. The expansion includes:

International

* AirAsia’s Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, twice daily starting November 15, 2025

* AirAsia’s Cebu to Macau, thrice weekly starting November 15, 2025

* Firefly Airlines’ Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, five times weekly starting December 2, 2025

* Jetstar Airways’ Cebu to Brisbane, Australia, thrice weekly starting December 3, 2025

Domestic

* AirAsia’s Cebu to Davao, 18 times weekly starting November 15, 2025

* AirAsia’s Cebu to Caticlan, 11 times weekly starting November 15, 2025

* AirAsia’s Cebu to Iloilo, four times weekly starting November 15, 2025

* Philippine Airlines’ Cebu to Calbayog, four times weekly starting October 26, 2025

This latest expansion builds on a year of significant growth for MCIA. Following the successful launch of routes to Ho Chi Minh and Catarman earlier this year, these new flights further enhance the airport's network. The direct link to Brisbane and increased capacity to Kuala Lumpur mark a major boost in international connectivity, while the bolstered domestic routes solidify Cebu’s role as the primary gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao.

"Today's 'Festival of Flights' marks a pivotal moment for MCIA and the regions we serve. We are thrilled to introduce these vital new routes," said Athanasios Titonis, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) Chief Executive Officer, expressing his enthusiasm for MCIA's continued growth. "This significant expansion in our connectivity not only offers our passengers greater choice and convenience but also directly aligns with our new CebConnects campaign, which highlights Cebu's strategic role as a seamless tourism transfer hub. This is a testament to the collaborative effort of the entire airport community to provide a world-class travel experience and fuel the economic growth of the region."

The event culminated with the premiere of the CebConnects campaign video, showcasing the ease and efficiency of traveling to, from, and through MCIA. The campaign aims to position MCIA as the ideal connecting point for destinations across the Philippines and the world.

“Cebu's strategic location is one of its greatest assets, and today's announcement fully capitalizes on that advantage. We commend the airlines for recognizing MCIA's role as a critical logistical hub and a connecting point for the Asean region and beyond,” said Julius G. Neri, Jr., MCIAA General Manager and CEO. “This expansion strengthens our air connectivity infrastructure, which is fundamental to the long-term economic resilience and growth of the Southern Philippines.”

MCIA continues to work with its airline partners to explore opportunities for further network expansion, reinforcing its commitment to being a driving force for tourism and commerce in the Philippines. PR