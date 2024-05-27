MCIA earns Platinum Green Airport Award

From earning Level 1 Airport Carbon Accreditation, Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) blazes a trail once again, receiving the Platinum Green Airport Award 2024 from the Airports Council International (ACI), becoming the first Filipino airport to receive both distinctions.

Serving more than 10 million passengers a year, Aboitiz GMCAC (AGMCAC), the operator of MCIA, implemented projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which ensure safe and sustainable airport operations while preserving the environment. These projects include executing policies and utilizing technology like solar PV systems to reduce carbon emissions and maintaining green spaces.

MCIA is among the 12 exceptional airports across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions recognized for their groundbreaking sustainability efforts. The award was presented during the ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA 2024) held from May 21-23.

In the 8-15 million passenger airport category, MCIA outperformed Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport (Gold) and Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport (Silver).

The aim of the Green Airports Recognition is to champion environmental best practices that reduce aviation's impact on the environment and acknowledge airports that excel in their environmental endeavors.

The Green Airport Recognition 2024 for Asia-Pacific and Middle East awards ceremony was held at the esteemed ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA 2024) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“2.5% of global carbon emissions are coming from the aviation industry. Being the second largest airport facility in the country, our role is crucial in minimizing our carbon footprint. We do this by setting operational boundaries that would directly impact the CO₂ levels of the airport,” said Aboitiz GMCAC (AGMCAC) Chief Executive Officer, Athanasios Titonis.

“As the country’s first green airport awardee, we are grateful to the teams working day in and day out ensuring globally sustainable standards are met. With this, we also encourage passengers and stakeholders to support these initiatives in making the MCIA an environment-friendly airport,” said CEO and General Manager of MCIAA, Julius Neri, Jr.