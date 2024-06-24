Megaworld opens PH’s biggest hotel

“Grand Westside Hotel is the latest addition to Megaworld’s Westside City township, which continues to take shape today as the ‘Broadway of Asia,” Megaworld Hotels & Resorts managing director Cleofe Albiso.

Dining options, amenities

The hotel has a variety of different dining outlets, including Café by Westside, an all-day dining restaurant serving Filipino and international cuisines. Guests will also enjoy craft concoctions at the Zabana Bar on the ground floor, while the Plunge Bar at the open deck on the fifth floor serves guests their drinks of choice and more.

The hotel will also have its own specialty restaurant, LaMeza, which is set to open later this year.

Over at the amenity floor on the fifth floor, guests will enjoy a variety of first-class amenities, including an expansive pool area with views of the Manila Bay sunset. There’s also a children’s pool, gazebo, a sprawling Zen garden, and an outdoor seating area decked with colorful shrubs, flowering plants, and small trees.

The hotel also features function rooms that can host various themed events, from intimate celebrations to big gatherings. A fitness gym and massage rooms complete the roster of facilities on the amenity floor.

There’s also an Executive Lounge, exclusive to VIP guests where they can dine, do their express check-in and check-out, and fulfill other business functions using the meeting room integrated into this facility.

‘Broadway of Asia’

Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) President Kevin Tan shared that the hotel will be connected to the soon-to-rise Westside Resort Complex envisioned to be the “Broadway of Asia”.

This entertainment complex will feature four theaters including Grand Opera House, poised to be the first of its kind in the country, which will have a 2,000-seating capacity.

“Our growth focused on tourism is strongly anchored on performing arts, and other forms of entertainment like musicals, concerts, and comedies here in the country,” Tan said.

At present, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts employs about 3,000 people in its operating hotels across the Philippines.

In 2019, Megaworld committed to invest around P64 billion to build Westside City within the next 10 years.

Managed and operated by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, Grand Westside Hotel is the second hotel property to welcome travelers at Westside City, the first being the 529-room Kingsford Hotel Manila.

At present, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts has already launched 20 hotel properties across the Philippines. Aside from Grand Westside Hotel, other developments in the group’s portfolio include Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Manila, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Savoy Hotel Capital Town, Savoy Palawan, Belmont Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Belmont Hotel Iloilo, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Kingsford Hotel Bacolod, Twin Lakes Hotel, Hotel Lucky Chinatown, ArcoVia Hotel, Paragua Sands Hotel, and Chancellor Hotel Boracay. ASP