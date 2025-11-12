Megaworld profit up 14% to nearly P18-B

MANILA— Property giant Megaworld recorded a strong net income for the first nine months of 2025 as it grew 14 percent to almost P18 billion, mainly driven by the solid performance of the company’s core businesses, particularly its mall and office leasing, residential, and hotel.

Consolidated revenues, meanwhile, increased 8 percent to P64.41 billion.

Leasing revenues reached P16.24 billion, growing 15 percent from the same period last year. This was led by Megaworld Premier Offices, which continued to outperform the industry, as its revenues climbed to P11.14 billion, reflecting a growth of around 16 percent year-on-year.

The growth in the office leasing business was fueled by sustained rental escalations, renewals, and new take-ups from expanding BPO firms, as well as traditional multinational companies.

During the period, Megaworld closed nearly 140,000 square meters in new office leases and almost 120,000 square meters in renewals, reaffirming the strong preference for strategically located office spaces within integrated townships that offer better convenience, accessibility, and work-life integration.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, meanwhile, generated P5.10 billion in mall leasing revenues, up 13 percent from a year ago, as foot traffic and consumer spending continued to grow across key mall developments. This performance was supported by the sustained momentum in retail activities and continued tenant expansion, particularly in food, fashion, and home categories.

Over the nine months, Megaworld opened and expanded new store spaces that cater to some key international and lifestyle brands, particularly in Uptown Bonifacio, ArcoVia City, Eastwood City, and even in Lucky Chinatown.

Hotel operations under Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, on the other hand, recorded P4.13 billion in revenues, marking a 13 percent increase year-on-year. The segment continued to benefit from higher room rates, increased business and leisure travel, and the additional room inventory from newly opened hotels, such as Grand Westside Hotel, the country’s biggest hotel in terms of room keys.

Meanwhile, real estate sales rose 6 percent to P40.24 billion, supported by stable sales take-up and continued construction progress across multiple residential developments in Metro Manila and the provinces.

Among the strongest contributors during the period were the residential projects in Uptown Bonifacio, ArcoVia City, Maple Grove in Cavite, and The Upper East in Bacolod.

“Our year-to-date performance continues to reflect the strength of our recurring income portfolio and the sustained demand across our residential and hotel offerings,” says Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld Corporation.

“Even as we navigate mixed market conditions, we remain focused on delivering long-term value through innovation, operational efficiency, and township-led growth,” she adds.

During the period, the company also marked its entry into the ultra-luxury residential market with the launch of the Megaworld Luxe Collection.

In September, Megaworld also declared a cash dividend amounting to around P0.094 per share, reinforcing its commitment to delivering shareholder returns. In addition, the company launched a share buyback program in August 2025 to repurchase up to P2.0-billion worth of its outstanding shares. These capital return initiatives reflect the company’s strong cash position and confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

Currently, Megaworld has 36 township developments all over the country and a land bank covering around 7,000 hectares.

Before the year ends, Megaworld is expected to launch another new township development outside of Metro Manila as part of its continued expansion in the provinces.

The company also targets to grow its office gross leasable area (GLA) to two million square meters and its retail GLA to one million square meters by 2030. These targets will bring Megaworld’s total leasing portfolio GLA to three million square meters in the next five years.

Megaworld remains one of the largest real estate companies in the Philippines, with total assets now reaching around half a trillion pesos as of end-September 2025. This reflects the strength of its balance sheet and the company’s continued investment in high-value developments. PR