Metrobank posts record P49.7B income in 2025

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. reported a record net income of P49.7 billion in 2025, driven by modest asset expansion, resilient margins, strong trading gains, and disciplined cost management. Pre-provision operating profit jumped 17.1 percent to P78.4 billion, reflecting solid core performance.

The bank’s board approved total cash dividends of P5.00 per share for 2026, composed of a regular dividend of P3.00 per share paid semiannually and a special dividend of P2.00. The first payout of P3.50 per share—P1.50 regular and P2.00 special—will go to shareholders on record as of March 9, 2026.

“This full-year performance reflects the trust of our clients, the dedication of our people, and our commitment to disciplined growth,” said President Fabian S. Dee. “We continue to strengthen our balance sheet while expanding support to businesses and consumers who drive the Philippine economy.”

Net interest income rose 9.2 percent to P124.6 billion, in line with an 8.8 percent increase in gross loans. Corporate and commercial lending grew 7.4 percent, while consumer loans climbed 13.9 percent. Total deposits inched up to P2.7 trillion, with low-cost current and savings accounts making up 59.2 percent. A loan-to-deposit ratio of 74.9 percent shows ample capacity to meet clients’ funding needs.

Non-interest income surged 11.6 percent to P33.5 billion, lifted by a 47.2 percent jump in trading and foreign exchange income to P8.2 billion. Fee and trust income rose 6.0 percent to P19.2 billion.

Operating expenses increased just 3.3 percent year on year to P79.7 billion, improving the cost-to-income ratio to 50.7 percent from 53.8 percent in 2024. Asset quality stayed sound, with a nonperforming loan ratio of 1.7 percent—well below the industry’s 3.2 percent—and a high coverage ratio of 140.8 percent.

Total consolidated assets expanded 10.2 percent to P3.88 trillion as of end-2025, while equity climbed 9.4 percent to P421.7 billion. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.8 percent and common equity tier 1 ratio at 16.1 percent, both above regulatory minimums. Its liquidity coverage ratio remained strong at 181.7 percent.

In 2025, the bank earned recognition from The Asian Banker as the country’s Strongest Bank for the fifth straight year and Best Managed Bank. The Euromoney Awards for Excellence also named it Best Bank for Large Corporations and Best for Corporate Responsibility, citing initiatives through Metrobank Foundation supporting education, arts, and social development. PR