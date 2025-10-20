MG brings the future of motoring to Mindanao

​The three-day exhibit and test drive event showcased MG's cutting-edge electrified portfolio, headlined by four of the brand's most innovative models:

​MG Cyberster: The stunning, all-electric roadster that marks MG’s return to its sports car heritage, featuring a futuristic design and thrilling zero-emission performance.

​MG4 EV: The globally acclaimed, fully electric hatchback known for its impressive range, sharp handling, and dynamic style.

​MG ZS Hybrid+: The versatile SUV that seamlessly blends fuel efficiency with practicality, making hybrid technology accessible for modern families.

​MG3 Hybrid+: The stylish and economical hatchback that offers a new generation of hybrid efficiency for city driving.

The event is honored by the presence of key executives from SAIC Motor Philippines, underscoring the brand’s dedication to the Philippine market: Karl Magsuci, Vice President of Operations, SAIC Motor Philippines, Jun Cajayon, Head of Business Development, SAIC Motor Philippines; Steven Zhu, Deputy Marketing Director, SAIC Motor Philippines.

The event was also attended by key leaders from Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc., the official dealer for MG Matina. Representing the dealer group were Lorenzo Aguilar II, Vice President of Operations; Ryan Jhay Santos, Assistant Vice President for Mindanao Operations; Manny Gacuma, MG Matina Branch Manager, and Grand Canyon Marketing Head Kristine Joy Maranon.

Visitors to the MG New Energy Tour at SM City Davao were able to view more than just a static display. A dedicated test-drive area also allowed guests to feel the smooth, responsive power of the hybrid and gasoline-powered MG models firsthand.

Guests also had access to: Exclusive event-only promotions and special financing options; the chance to learn about MG’s advanced hybrid and EV technology through interactive modules; and ​Fun and engaging family-friendly activities.

About Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc.

Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc. is one of the country’s leading and most trusted multi-brand vehicle dealership groups, recognized for its exceptional sales and after-sales services nationwide. Proudly spearheaded by its President, Mr. Jan Andrew Po, Grand Canyon stands among the top dealers of MG in the Philippines, with a strong presence extending to Mindanao through MG Matina.

Those who did not make it to the event at SM Ecoland are welcome to visit the MG Matina Showroom to meet their Sales Executives, get behind the wheel, and experience their test drive units firsthand. You may also visit their official website mg.grandcanyon.ph or our Facebook page MG Matina for more information and updates. PR