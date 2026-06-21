MinDA, ADB deepen partnership ahead of Davao board visit

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) strengthened their partnership this week as they prepared for a visit by the Board of Directors to Davao City in August.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno met with ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries to align cooperation on infrastructure, energy transition, blue economy development, and regional integration under BIMP-EAGA.

Magno thanked ADB for its long-standing support for Mindanao’s development agenda and pointed to ongoing collaboration on projects such as the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, renewable energy initiatives under the Energy Transition Mechanism, and climate-resilient livelihood programs.

The two sides reaffirmed support for BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035 priorities, including connectivity, food security, renewable energy, and investment promotion.

Magno also presented MinDA flagship programs, including the Mindanao Disaster Resiliency and Resource Center, the Mindanao Water Program, and the Mindanao PPP Facilitation Program, which aim to speed up investments and strengthen institutional capacity across the island.

“ADB has been a steadfast partner in advancing Mindanao’s transformation,” Magno said. “Together, we are building resilient infrastructure, promoting renewable energy, and strengthening regional cooperation through BIMP-EAGA.”

He said MinDA will provide logistical and coordination support for the ADB Board visit on Aug. 26, which will include meetings with government officials and local stakeholders.

“We look forward to welcoming the ADB Board of Directors to Davao this August,” he said. “The visit will showcase Mindanao’s development priorities and investment opportunities.”

ADB officials said the visit will highlight Mindanao’s role in national development and deepen cooperation with the government, private sector partners, and regional stakeholders.

“We remain committed to deepening our partnership with Mindanao through stronger regional cooperation and integration,” Jeffries said. “ADB is ready to help advance feasibility studies for priority LGU projects and support efforts to address financing constraints.”

The meeting included ADB Deputy Country Director Declan Magee, Country Operations Head Joris Van Etten, Regional Cooperation Specialist Pamela Gracia Layugan, and Lead Communications Officer Rosemarie Marquez. MinDA Assistant Secretary Romeo M. Montenegro also attended.

The strengthened partnership aligns with the Marcos administration’s push for infrastructure development, energy security, climate resilience, and inclusive growth across Mindanao.