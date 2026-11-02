MinDA, ADB eye minerals financing

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are exploring financing mechanisms, investment opportunities, and policy reforms to accelerate responsible critical minerals development and build domestic processing industries in Mindanao.

MinDA Chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said Mindanao must move beyond raw mineral extraction and exports to attract investments in processing, refining, and downstream manufacturing. These industries could generate greater economic value, create quality jobs and strengthen the region’s industrial capacity.

“Mindanao must move beyond raw mineral extraction and exports by attracting investments in processing and downstream industries that allow the country to capture greater economic value from its own resources,” Magno said.

The discussions, held on the sidelines of the Mindanao Development Forum, focused on potential MinDA-ADB cooperation to address investment constraints, improve institutional coordination, encourage private sector participation and mobilize financing for priority development projects.

Philippines Country Director Andrew Jeffries and Alternate Executive Director Rolando Tungpalan led the ADB delegation.

Jeffries shared insights from the bank’s engagements with private sector representatives, noting that difficulties in dealing with local government units (LGUs) remain a major concern for investors despite the national government’s efforts to create a more investment-friendly policy environment.

The meeting covered critical minerals development, mining regulations, exploration financing, public-private partnerships (PPPs), Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) development, renewable energy, export opportunities, and infrastructure project preparation.

Magno highlighted Executive Order No. 122, series of 2026, which establishes a national policy framework for the critical minerals industry and reorganizes the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC).

He stressed the need to strengthen interagency coordination and streamline processes to create a more efficient environment for responsible mining investments.

On exploration financing, the parties discussed adapting the ADB’s geothermal risk-sharing facility as a possible model for mineral exploration. The facility helps cover part of exploratory drilling costs, potentially reducing early-stage investment risks and encouraging private sector participation.

Magno also cited MinDA’s partnership with the PPP Center to help LGUs identify and prepare potential PPP projects. The agency has assisted about 94 LGUs and aims to expand its reach to around 150 by year-end.

For Barmm, Magno presented the proposed MinDA-Barmm Partnership for Development Program, which would coordinate technical assistance, project preparation, investment facilitation, and institutional capacity-building in support of the Bangsamoro government’s development priorities.

The discussions also explored potential ADB support for renewable energy and geothermal projects, stronger links between Mindanao enterprises and international buyers to expand agricultural and other exports, and the preparation of priority infrastructure projects involving roads, flood protection, and river management.

Jeffries said ADB was interested in working with MinDA to identify regulatory bottlenecks, particularly those involving national government agencies and LGUs, and explore reforms that could improve the investment climate for responsible mining.

MinDA identified eight potential areas of continued cooperation: critical minerals and domestic processing, regulatory streamlining, project development financing, risk-sharing mechanisms, LGU capacity-building, private sector and export development, Barmm development cooperation, and infrastructure coordination.

The agency said the partnership would support its broader efforts to connect LGUs, national government agencies, development partners, financing institutions and private businesses with technical expertise, funding opportunities and viable development projects.

The initiatives align with the Marcos administration’s push to attract investments in strategic industries. Executive Order No. 122, series of 2026, establishes the policy framework for critical minerals development, while Republic Act No. 11966, or the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines, provides a unified framework for national and local PPP projects.

MinDA’s Mindanao Investment Promotion and Facilitation Program (MIPFP) and its PPP Facilitation Initiative with the PPP Center complement these policies by promoting responsible investments, value-adding industries, and bankable projects that can attract private sector financing.

Meanwhile, Memorandum Order No. 47, series of 2026, which approves the 2026 Strategic Investment Priority Plan, identifies critical minerals processing, renewable energy, and other value-adding industries as investment priorities. MinDA is also promoting the region’s investment opportunities through its Mindanao Investment Portal. MINDA