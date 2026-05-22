MinDA, Apl.de.Ap push climate-smart farming

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and global artist-philanthropist Apl.de.Ap are exploring partnerships on climate-smart agriculture, coconut development, and agri-technology initiatives aimed at boosting farmer incomes and strengthening Mindanao’s rural economy.

MinDA Chairperson Leo Tereso A. Magno described Apl.de.Ap as a visionary and philanthropist committed to helping Filipino communities through agriculture, entrepreneurship, and livelihood programs.

“I see in him a visionary and a philanthropist — someone who, despite all his success, genuinely wants to give back to the community,” Magno said. “We discussed agriculture, helping Filipinos who are starting businesses and improving their livelihoods, and initiatives that can help our people.”

Magno added that MinDA is ready to support the artist’s advocacies and programs for Filipino communities.

The discussions focused on sustainable agriculture, farmer support systems, coconut-based enterprises, agri-innovation, youth engagement in farming, and collaborative initiatives aligned with Mindanao’s development priorities.

Apl.de.Ap shared how his childhood experiences working on farms and caring for livestock in Pampanga inspired his advocacy for Filipino farmers and sustainable agriculture.

“We learned about the President’s project to plant 100 million coconut trees across the Philippines, but our goal goes beyond planting trees,” Apl.de.Ap said. “We also promote intercropping by planting high-value crops like coffee and cacao alongside coconuts to improve soil health, strengthen farming systems, and create better income opportunities for farmers.”

Through partnerships with the Philippine Coconut Authority, Apl.de.Ap supports the “100 Million Coconut Trees for the Climate” initiative, coconut-coffee intercropping systems, biochar production from coconut waste, digital tools for farmers, and livelihood programs aimed at boosting farmers’ incomes while promoting climate resilience.

The artist also highlighted the importance of technology, connectivity, sustainability, and agro-industrial innovation in helping farming communities improve productivity, access better markets, and achieve long-term economic stability.

He also pointed to emerging opportunities such as carbon credits, which allow farmers to earn from climate-smart farming practices while contributing to global sustainability efforts.

The collaboration supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to accelerate the Philippine Coconut Industry Development Plan and the nationwide goal of planting 100 million coconut trees by 2028.

The initiative also complements MinDA’s agri-enterprise and inclusive development programs aimed at strengthening climate-resilient agriculture and rural livelihoods across Mindanao. PR