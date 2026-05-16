MinDA backs stronger collaboration for hog industry recovery

Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso Magno renewed government support for the country’s hog industry during the opening of the 32nd National Hog Convention and Trade Exhibit on May 14 at the SMX Convention Center Davao.

Magno said government agencies need to work closely with hog raisers and industry stakeholders to address continuing challenges in the swine sector, including disease risks, production pressures, and market uncertainty.

“We in government have one job — dapat tulungan namin kayo,” Magno said during his speech before hog producers, industry leaders, and government officials.

He said that sustained dialogue between government and producers remains important in building a more resilient livestock industry.

Magno also expressed support for ongoing programs of the Department of Agriculture under Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., particularly efforts involving hog repopulation, biosecurity measures, and disease surveillance following the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF).

“Let this event today be the beginning, not the end,” Magno said, referring to continued consultations between government and industry groups.

Industry leaders also pushed for stronger policy support for local hog raisers.

Nicanor Briones, chairman of the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines, said policies should continue protecting livelihoods and supporting industry recovery.

“We must ensure that policies continue to protect livelihoods and sustain recovery, so our farmers and allied industries can thrive,” Briones said.

The convention gathered hog raisers, exhibitors, agriculture officials, and private sector representatives under the theme “From Recovery to Sustainability: Securing the Future of Pork Production.”

Among those present during the opening program were Assistant Secretary Michael De Joya Garcia, representing Agriculture Secretary Laurel; Chiqui Bonifacio, president of Hog Farmers of Davao Inc.; Chester Warren Tan, chairman of the National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc.; Eric Harina, president of the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines Inc.; and Alfred Ng, vice chairman of the National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc.

The government continues to implement swine recovery programs aimed at restoring domestic pork production, strengthening biosecurity systems, and reducing the industry’s vulnerability to future ASF outbreaks. PR