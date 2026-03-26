Minda, Barmm boosts ties for regional growth

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) pledged to bridge regional divides and fuse its efforts for peace during a high-level fellowship night in Quezon City on March 23, 2026.

MinDA chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno and Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua embraced a shared vision for the region, casting their partnership as a cornerstone for national unity and post-Ramadan renewal.

“Tonight is not only a celebration but also a reaffirmation of solidarity between Barmm officials and the national government,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua for his leadership and cited the Executive-Legislative Forum held earlier in the day as a model of collaboration.

Chief Minister Macacua, in his message, highlighted the fellowship as a symbol of collective responsibility and shared aspirations.

“Our fellowship tonight is a reminder that the Bangsamoro story is not written alone. It is built together—with the national government, with our partners in the international community, and with the people we serve,” he said.

MinDA further reaffirmed its role as Barmm’s partner in development, working for peace and advancing regional integration through Bimp-Eaga.

“With BARMM’s leadership and the support of President Marcos Jr., we are laying the foundations of a Mindanao that is stronger, more inclusive, and a pillar of unity and good governance for the nation,” Magno said.

Magno also urged stakeholders to carry forward the spirit of fellowship into the shared vision of Building a Better Mindanao.

The fellowship was attended by key officials, including Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., EU Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Massimo Santoro, Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, and special assistant to the President Usec. Athalia Liong and Barmm Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun. MINDA PR