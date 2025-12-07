MinDA, Barmm, NZ boost energy, peace partnership

DAVAO CITY — The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm-Menre), and the New Zealand Embassy in the Philippines reaffirmed their partnership today to advance peace, inclusive development, and the clean energy transition across Mindanao.

MinDA chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno led a high-level meeting with New Zealand deputy head of mission Stacey Kwant and International Development Cooperation Manager Dyan Mabunga, alongside Barmm Menre Minister Akmad A. Brahim.

The discussions focused on climate action, energy cooperation, and strengthening institutional ties to support Mindanao’s long‑term peace and development agenda.

“This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to peace, resilience, and clean energy, ensuring that Mindanao continues to move toward a sustainable and globally competitive future,” Magno said.

A key agenda item during the meeting was New Zealand’s support for the Asian Development Bank’s Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), to which New Zealand has committed NZ$25 million through the ETM Partnership Trust Fund.

This initiative will help finance the early retirement of coal-fired power plants and accelerate renewable energy investments, directly benefiting Mindanao’s transition toward low-carbon energy systems.

MinDA and New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation (IDC) are working together to identify priority areas where ETM can support Mindanao’s energy transition.

Meanwhile, Minister Brahim underscored Barmm’s growing autonomy in energy governance, citing the Transition Agreement with the Department of Energy that empowers the Bangsamoro government to manage renewable energy development within the region.

He emphasized that Barmm’s participation in the partnership reflects its leadership in advancing sustainable energy and inclusive growth.

Beyond energy, the meeting highlighted New Zealand’s broader support for Mindanao’s peace and development initiatives. These include the Indigenous Women and Girls‑Leadership and Empowerment in Ancestral Domains (I‑LEAD) Project, which will begin full implementation in 2026 across four Indigenous Peoples communities, and the Mango Enhancement and Protection Program, a government‑to‑government initiative revitalizing the mango industry in Cotabato through shared expertise from New Zealand’s horticultural sector.

Human resource development also remains a cornerstone of cooperation. Through the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship Program, MinDA and BARMM officials have participated in renewable energy project management training at the University of Auckland, while 14 of the 16 Filipino recipients of the 2024 postgraduate scholarships hail from Mindanao.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has consistently emphasized the importance of accelerating investments in renewable energy and expanding access to underserved communities.

The partnership with New Zealand and Barmm Menre also complements the Marcos Administration’s national energy agenda, reinforcing the goal of achieving 100 percent electrification and a balanced energy mix for the country.

President Marcos Jr.’s directive to streamline approvals and strengthen regulatory efficiency directly supports initiatives like the ETM, ensuring faster implementation of clean energy projects in Mindanao.