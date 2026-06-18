MinDA, BOI boost Mindanao Investment partnership

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Board of Investments (BOI) have formalized a partnership to strengthen investment promotion efforts and position Mindanao as a more competitive destination for local and foreign investors.

The two agencies signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to improve investor facilitation, expand promotional initiatives, and streamline services for prospective and existing investors in the region.

The agreement supports key national policies under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act and Executive Order No. 18, which establishes Green Lanes for Strategic Investments to improve ease of doing business.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said the partnership addresses long-standing barriers that have affected investor confidence in Mindanao.

“For decades, Mindanao has struggled against negative perceptions that hindered investment,” Magno said. “This MOA with the BOI is a milestone for us. We hope to attract real development partners who can help bring Mindanao to a higher level of growth.”

He added that stronger inter-agency coordination is key to accelerating economic development.

“True economic development happens when agencies work together—magkasama tayo to empower the private sector, encourage enterprises, and generate employment,” he said.

BOI managing head Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo said Mindanao holds significant untapped economic potential that could contribute meaningfully to national growth.

“If we can unlock Mindanao’s full potential, it could add three to four percentage points to the country’s sustained GDP growth,” Rodolfo said. “This partnership allows us to develop industries in Mindanao strategically, replicate success stories from other economies, and ensure long-term inclusive development.”

Under the agreement, MinDA and BOI will coordinate investment promotion activities, strengthen investor relations, and enhance facilitation services through a more streamlined approach.

The partnership also supports upcoming initiatives such as the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP) roadshows in coordination with the Philippine Economic Briefing and the Department of Finance.

Officials said the collaboration aims to position Mindanao as a hub for agribusiness, renewable energy, logistics, and tourism, while improving investor-servicing standards to meet global expectations.

MinDA and BOI said the agreement aligns with the Marcos administration’s broader investment agenda, including efforts to scale up public-private partnerships and mobilize private capital for strategic infrastructure and development projects.

The signing was witnessed by BOI Investment Promotion and Services Executive Director Eries Cagatan, BOI Acting Director for Domestic Investments Promotion Service Jean Traballo, MinDA Deputy Executive Director Romeo Montenegro, and MinDA Director Rodrigo Giducos. MINDA PR