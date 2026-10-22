MinDA boosts PPP drive

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is stepping up efforts to attract private investments in infrastructure projects across Mindanao through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

In partnership with the PPP Center of the Philippines, MinDA aims to accelerate infrastructure development, improve connectivity, and expand economic opportunities across the island.

Speaking at the Wednesday Media Forum at Ayala Malls Abreeza on Oct. 21, MinDA chairperson Leo Tereso A. Magno said the government must strengthen private sector participation to turn Mindanao’s development priorities into viable, investment-ready projects.

“We have been focused in the last three or four years on how to bring development to Mindanao, and that is through public-private partnerships,” Magno said.

“But we have to scale up our efforts to bring more development through the efforts of the private sector,” he added.

MinDA is building local capacity to develop PPP projects, with nearly 30 personnel pursuing certification to provide technical assistance in project development and feasibility studies.

The agency has also established a One-Stop-Shop Facilitation Center with the PPP Center to help local government units (LGUs) and private entities identify and pursue viable partnership opportunities.

Magno cited growing interest from international firms in the proposed Mindanao Railway Project, which aims to improve transportation, mobility, and economic integration across the island.

He also highlighted the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project, or Samal Bridge, as a strategic investment expected to boost tourism, trade, and business across the Davao Gulf area.

PPP Center Director IV Feroisa Francisca T. Concordia said the partnership with MinDA would help promote the government's PPP program and encourage LGUs to explore investment opportunities.

“We are very happy with the collaboration that we are working on with the Mindanao Development Authority. It's really a very big help as well to promote the PPP program of the government,” Concordia said.

She said the PPP Center helps LGUs identify viable projects and connect with potential private investors, particularly in property development, tourism, renewable energy, and solid waste management.

The initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s push to tap private sector expertise and resources for national development. The PPP Code provides a framework for government agencies and LGUs to partner with private enterprises in delivering infrastructure and other public services.

Through its PPP Facilitation Initiative and Mindanao PPP Desk, MinDA works with the PPP Center and local stakeholders to strengthen project preparation, improve investment readiness, and develop bankable projects aligned with Mindanao's development priorities.

MinDA is also advancing the administration's infrastructure and connectivity agenda through its Mindanao Agenda on Transport, Logistics and Connectivity, which prioritizes better transportation networks to facilitate trade, attract investments, and drive economic growth across the island. MINDA