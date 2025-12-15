MinDA, DavNor eye data center, energy investments

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), together with the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte, is eyeing investment partnerships in data center development and small modular reactor (SMRs) technologies after a strategic site visit to Hyundai Engineering and Construction in Yeouido-dong, Korea.

The Hyundai visit is part of a three-day Mindanao Investment Mission to Korea led by MinDA Chairperson Sec. Leo Tereso Magno, who brought forth Mindanao's readiness for business in light of the improving peace and security situation, especially in the Bangsamoro region.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and MinDA Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro, engaged Hyundai executives in a comprehensive briefing and facility tour showcasing the company’s advanced capabilities in data center construction and SMR manufacturing.

Gov. Jubahib sits as an ex officio member of the MinDA Board, being the Regional Development Council (RDC) XI Chair.

The delegation was formally welcomed by Hyundai Senior Manager for SMR Cha Dongjun and Chief Manager of the Global Data Center Business Team Kwon Sungyeop, underscoring Hyundai’s commitment to exploring collaborative opportunities with Mindanao.

With Hyundai actively exploring expansion in Asia, the Philippines has emerged as a strong candidate for its next destination.

MinDA emphasized that Mindanao’s strategic location, growing infrastructure, and supportive investment climate position the region as a competitive hub for Hyundai’s future operations.

In his remarks, Gov. Jubahib cited the notable economic growth of key regions in Mindanao particularly the Davao Region, which has been hosting major international locators that now strategically bring Mindanao into the global value chains.

“If Hyundai explores potential sites for a data center and small modular reactor (SMR) in the Davao Region, we stand ready to collaborate—working closely with national regulators, local communities, and other stakeholders—to ensure your projects are viable, compliant, and broadly supported,” Gov. Jubahib told Hyundai executives.

In parallel, MinDA is advancing similar initiatives for data center development in Mindanao, reinforcing the region’s readiness to host next‑generation digital infrastructure and strengthen disaster response capabilities.

Moreover, the exploration of SMR technologies directly supports Mindanao’s energy transition strategy toward a 50:50 energy mix. As compact, low‑carbon power systems, SMRs can provide the stable baseload capacity needed to complement intermittent renewables such as solar and hydro, ensuring reliability while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

This initiative is consistent with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to accelerate investments in energy security and digital infrastructure, ensuring that Mindanao contributes to national development goals.

The engagement with Hyundai Engineering and Construction reflects the Marcos administration’s push to attract high‑impact, technology‑driven investments that generate jobs and strengthen regional competitiveness.

By positioning Mindanao as a hub for advanced industries, the mission supports President Marcos Jr.'s vision of a resilient, inclusive, and globally connected Philippine economy.

This engagement also reinforces MinDA’s mandate to promote sustainable, inclusive, and high‑impact investments, while advancing Mindanao’s role as a forward‑looking and globally connected investment destination. PR