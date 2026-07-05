Minda: DavOr, an investment hub

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said Davao Oriental is emerging as one of Mindanao’s key investment gateways, citing proactive leadership, improved connectivity, and a commitment to creating a business-friendly environment.

Speaking during the province’s 59th Founding Anniversary celebration, Magno said Davao Oriental has positioned itself as a major growth driver after successfully holding its first Investment Conference.

“The conference sent a clear signal that Davao Oriental is ready to welcome investors, showcase opportunities, and take its rightful place as a driver of growth in Mindanao,” Magno said.

He praised Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang and the provincial government for launching the conference, saying the initiative reflects a proactive approach to attracting investments and strengthening the local economy.

Magno also highlighted MinDA’s long-standing partnership with the province to advance disaster resilience, biodiversity conservation, sustainable tourism, infrastructure development, and investment promotion. He said initiatives such as the Biodiversity Corridors Program have helped promote Mount Hamiguitan, Pujada Bay, and Dahican Beach as premier ecotourism destinations while balancing environmental protection with economic growth.

He also pointed to the province’s recovery from Typhoon Pablo and the October 2025 earthquake as evidence of its resilience and its ability to build back better with support from national agencies and development partners.

In his State of the Province Address, Dayanghirang said the past year “did not simply reveal our challenges; it revealed our strengths.” He said the anniversary celebration honored not only the province’s accomplishments but also the Oriental Dabawenyos whose resilience fueled its recovery, healing, and continued progress.

Looking ahead, Magno said Davao Oriental will play a strategic role in strengthening regional connectivity through the Gateway Corridor Mission, which links Mindanao and Manado, Indonesia, under the BIMP-Eaga framework. He said the continued development of Mati City Airport and ongoing investment facilitation efforts will create more opportunities for trade, tourism, and regional cooperation.

Magno also recognized the provincial government’s efforts to maximize national economic reforms, including the Create More Act, the Green Lane for Strategic Investments, and public-private partnership initiatives, which he said will help accelerate economic activity.

“Davao Oriental has always been at the heart of our vision of Building a Better Mindanao,” Magno said. “Its resilience, proactive leadership, and openness to partnerships make it a model for how local communities can drive regional progress.”

He added that the province’s momentum supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas agenda and the Build Better More infrastructure program, which aims to expand investments, strengthen connectivity, and promote inclusive growth.

Magno said sustained collaboration between the national government and local government units remains critical to translating reforms into tangible benefits and ensuring economic growth reaches communities across Mindanao.

He reaffirmed MinDA’s commitment to advancing the administration’s development agenda by working with local governments and development partners to strengthen regional integration, expand economic opportunities, and build a more competitive Mindanao.

Vice Gov. Ma. Glenda Rabat, First District Rep. Nelson Dayanghirang Jr., Second District Rep. Cheeno Miguel Almario, provincial officials, national government representatives, development partners, and other stakeholders also attended the celebration, underscoring support for Davao Oriental’s long-term development agenda. PR