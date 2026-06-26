MinDA eyes expanded infra cooperation with Chinese corporation

The Mindanao Development Authority is looking to expand infrastructure linkages with the Chinese infrastructure giant China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

MinDA and CRBC had high-level talks on the sidelines of the 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) 2026 held in Macau.

Sec. Leo Tereso Magno, MinDA chairperson, emphasized the importance of partnerships to improve mobility, enhance competitiveness, and create greater economic opportunities in Mindanao. China has been a valued development partner of BIMP EAGA since 2005, with the partnership formalized through the Framework of Economic Cooperation signed in 2009.

“This enduring cooperation has provided a strong foundation for mutual progress and continues to open new opportunities for collaboration between China and the sub-region,” Magno said. The MinDA top official is also the Philippine Signing Minister for BIMP-EAGA (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area).

During the discussions, CRBC President Wang Lijun expressed his sympathies and support following the recent earthquake that affected parts of Mindanao and reaffirmed their readiness to assist in recovery efforts if needed.

CRBC also provided updates on its ongoing initiatives, including the Samal Island–Davao City Connector Project, a P23.04-billion bridge project that links the Island Garden City of Samal to mainland Davao.

Apart from the ongoing construction of the SIDC project, another well-known and successful CRBC infrastructure project in Davao City is the P3.1-billion Davao River Bucana Bridge, a vital component of the Davao City Coastal Road.

The IIICF engagement between MinDA and CRBC explored potential collaboration in strategic transport infrastructure, including bridges, ports, airports, railways, and other connectivity projects that align with the Mindanao Agenda 2023–2028 and the government’s Building a Better Mindanao campaign.

These proposed projects are expected to strengthen regional supply chains, support sustainable development, and reinforce Mindanao’s role as a hub for growth in Southeast Asia.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. consistently mentions the importance of BIMP EAGA as a platform to advance connectivity, trade, and inclusive growth within the subregion.

The Marcos administration’s Build Better More infrastructure program is positioned to be a central driver of resilience and national competitiveness.

MinDA’s engagement with CRBC is seen as a concrete step in translating this vision into action. PIA DAVAO